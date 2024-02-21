Crozier Announces Appointment of Brittany Robertson to Board of Directors

Collingwood, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brittany Robertson, P.Eng., to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittany Robertson to our Board of Directors,” said Chris Crozier, Founder and CEO, Crozier. “Her commitment to advancing the industry along with her relationship-first approach and versatile skillset are a welcome addition to the board, and a vital asset to the firm’s direction as we continue down the path of strategic growth.”

Since joining Crozier in 2013, Ms. Robertson has progressively advanced at key roles and now serves as Associate, and Manager, Land Development. She has been instrumental in managing large-scale residential developments and leading multi-disciplinary teams to provide design solutions for development projects in some of Ontario’s fastest growing municipalities in Simcoe County including New Tecumseth, Clearview, Orillia, Severn, Springwater and Collingwood.

The appointment announcement was made during Crozier’s Annual General Meeting in January alongside the reappointment of Janet Hughes, CHRL, who will serve as a Board Director for another two-year term.

Ms. Robertson’s commitment to serving the land development industry and local community extends beyond her work at Crozier. Announced February 8, 2024, Ms. Robertson will serve a second term as president of the Georgian Triangle Development Institute, a non-profit organization that represents the interests of local development businesses and advocates for the growth and development of South Georgian Bay.

In addition, Ms. Robertson was appointed in October 2023 to the Town of Collingwood’s Mayor Task Force which includes a team of developers, industry representatives, and senior municipal officials across four municipalities who aim to connect private and public resources to advance the water treatment plant project in Collingwood.

Crozier will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, marking two decades of working with private sector developers and partners to shape communities across Ontario while growing careers and its company culture from the ground up. Earlier this year, the firm was named one of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project, for creating a progressive workplace and forward-thinking human resources initiatives.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, utility infrastructure, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically. To learn more, visit cfcrozier.ca.

