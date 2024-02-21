Windsor Partners with Becca’s Closet for the Third Consecutive Year, Donating 1,500 Prom Dresses for Girls Nationwide

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, today announces its third consecutive year of partnership with Becca's Closet , a non-profit organization that works across the country to collect and distribute dresses to high school girls with financial need. To support the 2024 Prom season, Windsor is donating 1,500 dresses to be distributed across all Becca’s Closet chapters according to their needs. Throughout the partnership, Windsor has donated over 5,100 dresses to Becca’s Closet.



“Having the opportunity to partner with Becca’s Closet has been a great honor and a rewarding experience for all of us at Windsor,” said Catherine Seaton, VP of Marketing at Windsor. "The organization’s impactful work aligns with Windsor’s mission to inspire and empower women by making fashion accessible to all, and we’re excited to continue deepening this important partnership every year.”

In 2003, Becca’s Closet was created by Florida high school student Rebecca “Becca” Kirtman, who launched a dress drive to provide Prom dresses to girls in financial need. Becca single-handedly collected more than 250 formal dress donations to help girls attend their high school Prom that year. At age 16, Becca tragically passed away in a car accident, and her parents Pam and Jay now carry on her dream through the organization. Becca’s Closet now boasts 47 chapters across 23 states that donate dresses, fund tickets, and award post-secondary scholarships to high school girls in need.

“We are incredibly excited that the Becca’s Closet and Windsor partnership is now entering its third year,” said Pam Kirtman, Founder of Becca’s Closet. “Seeing the look on the girls' faces when they get to select their Windsor dress for Prom is one of the most rewarding parts of operating this organization. Windsor’s continuous generosity has helped propel Becca’s Closet forward each year, and we’re so grateful for the ongoing collaboration.”

With over 900 dress options in the 2024 Prom Shop , Windsor is the ultimate destination to prepare for one of the most memorable occasions in a young woman’s life. Windsor makes the shopping process a seamless experience with glamorous head-to-toe ensembles , all at an affordable price point. With over 260 dresses that are under $50 , and over 570 options between $50 and $100, Windsor’s Prom Shop makes fashion accessible to all with a range of chic and on-trend prom dresses , shoes , prom jewelry sets , and accessories . This year, Windsor will be donating a wide variety of dresses to Becca’s Closet chapters nationwide, ensuring girls look and feel their best for this special occasion.

Windsor’s 2024 Prom Dress collection is available in-store and online at WindsorStore.com.

ABOUT BECCA’S CLOSET

Becca's Closet is a national, nonprofit organization that donates formal dresses to high school girls who cannot afford to purchase them for high school homecomings, military balls, and proms. Becca’s Closet also funds prom tickets and awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary service to their communities. Becca’s Closet was created to honor the work of Rebecca “Becca” Kirtman who passed away in an automobile accident in August 2003. In the spring of her freshman year in high school, Becca single-handedly collected and distributed over 250 prom dresses to needy girls in South Florida so that they could attend their high school proms.

