Pushpay Ushers in a New Era of Discipleship for the Church, Launches Pushpay Insights

Pushpay delivers new product to help churches know and grow their community with actionable insights

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces the launch of Pushpay Insights , a new product that delivers a more holistic view of community engagement, empowering ministry leaders to take action through a deeper understanding of their church health.

Pushpay Insights ushers in a new era of engagement and discipleship capabilities within the Church, where every data point is a potential life touched, every chart is a roadmap to discipleship, and every statistic is an opportunity for spiritual growth of a community member. Insights provides visibility to who is giving, who is attending, and who is ready to serve—equipping leaders with actionable intelligence to steer their congregation towards growth, deeper engagement, and more discipleship opportunities.

“There is so much potential for amazing data mining and being able to really catch people falling through the cracks before they fall all the way out,” said David Miller, Executive Director at Asbury United Methodist Church. “I can easily see Insights becoming part of my weekly reporting routine for ministries - and they will LOVE IT.”

The Company is hosting a public launch event today, February 21, at 10am PT, to unveil the new product and share Pushpay’s vision for the use of data, and how data-driven decisions can shape the future of ministry.

Empowering Pastors with Actionable Insights

Pushpay Insights brings together giving and engagement data into a centralized view so church staff have a better understanding of gaps and opportunities within their community, and are equipped to make data-driven decisions to help strengthen congregational growth. Customers who currently have ChurchStaq will benefit most from Pushpay Insights, which surfaces analytics derived from its Giving, Apps and ChMS solutions.

“As technology capabilities continue to evolve and advance, the tools that greet our pastors, priests and ministry teams must not simply be instruments for management but a catalyst for discipleship,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “Pushpay Insights is poised to significantly transform the way churches leverage their data to better understand and engage with their community.”

This release marks a leap forward in the Company’s overarching vision to deliver integrated tools to help churches reach and grow their communities more effectively, which first started to materialize when the company launched ChurchStaq in 2020. Evolving toward the launch of Insights, customers helped shape the roadmap for the product, and Pushpay will continue to build and expand capabilities based on customer feedback and the needs of the Church. Future enhancements planned include a view of group participation, Resi livestream attendance data, and much more.

Improving Data Literacy in the Church

The Company also launched a new learning path on Pushpay University , its proprietary learning and education portal. The course is designed to help church leaders understand how to leverage Pushpay Insights and how to get the most out of their church engagement data. In addition, Pushpay is focused on helping equip the Church with educational resources and training about the importance of data literacy in a rapidly evolving era of church technology advancements. In support, the Company will launch a new training on Data Foundations: Make Your Data Meaningful for Discipleship in the coming weeks, in addition to ongoing resources this year. This not only paves the way for deeper engagement with Pushpay Insights but symbolizes Pushpay’s ongoing commitment to nurture church leaders and empower them with easy to use tools so they can focus on what matters most— their people.

To learn more about Pushpay Insights, view the product tour , or visit www.Pushpay.com .

