HotelPlanner Partners with Clerkenwell Design Week 2024 as Official Hotel Provider

The company’s partnership will support UK’s leading design festival with a discounted accommodations offering for more than 37,000 expected attendees.

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Clerkenwell Design Week, UK’s leading design festival, to share revenue on attendee hotel bookings as their Official Hotel Provider.



Taking place May 21-23, 2024 across various locations, Clerkenwell Design Week is a jam-packed design festival that features more than 600 showroom events, 160 local design showrooms, 300 exhibitors, 11+ curated exhibitions, striking installations, topical talks with leading creatives, design destinations, a fringe programme, and food and drink offerings. Last year’s event welcomed a record-breaking 37,725 visitors.

Clerkenwell is home to more creative businesses and architects per square mile than anywhere else on the planet, making it truly one of the most important design hubs in the world. To celebrate this rich and diverse community, Clerkenwell Design Week has created a truly unique way of showcasing the world’s leading interiors brands. The upcoming event is set to elevate the experience with new venues, expanded exhibition spaces, thought-provoking installations and 600 curated events throughout the neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to be the official accommodations provider for the entire Clerkenwell Design Week, an iconic annual festival for all design lovers,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “This partnership enables all attendees to find the best price and value for their hotel stay during the week, while driving additional revenue to the Clerkenwell area.”

More details about the upcoming event will be announced in due course. For more information, please visit clerkenwelldesignweek.com – registration is now open.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com .

Media Contacts

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer

HotelPlanner

Philip.ballard@hotelplanner.com

For press enquiries, please contact Belinda Fisher and Patricia Gill at Friends & Co: cdw@friendsandco.co.uk.

Website: clerkenwelldesignweek.com | Instagram: @clerkenwelldesignweek X: @cdwfestival | Facebook: @clerkenwell.design.week | Hashtag: #CDW2024