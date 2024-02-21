Adoption of Medical Exoskeleton Surging with Rising Neurological Disorders. The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Value Projected to Cross US$ 5,100 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Detailed Information About Each Segment and Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market. Growth of the global medical exoskeleton market size is majorly driven by increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders, orthopedic diseases and brain and spinal cord injuries. In addition, rise in the number of product launch and product approvals for medical exoskeletons

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical exoskeleton market value in 2019 was figured out to be US$ 98 million. Between 2019 and 2023, the sales of medical exoskeleton devices increased at a rate of 38.4%, concluding a valuation of US$ 301 million.



In 2024, the net worth of the global medical exoskeleton industry is expected to be around US$ 394.3 million. The global demand for medical exoskeleton devices is expected to rise at a CAGR of 29.1% through 2034. The report further forecasts the market value to reach US$ 5,100 million by 2034.

The increasing need for rehabilitation of the aging population and patients suffering from limb paralysis is the key factor driving the demand for powered exoskeleton devices. Increasing awareness and technical innovation in wearable medical device technology for military and sports training applications is likely to boost market sales further in the coming days. Advances in interactions between humans and machines are expected to usher in the era of rehabilitation robotics technology soon.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Exoskeleton Industry Study Report

The global market is expected to witness an absolute growth of around US$ 4,800 million over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. The United States dominates the global market, with the advancement of rehabilitation robotics likely to register a 28.6% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. In Europe, the United Kingdom is the most lucrative region for medical exoskeleton manufacturers, following a CAGR of 29.8% till 2034.

till 2034. China is the dominant market for medical exoskeleton production in Asia and is poised to progress further at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2034.

“Patients demanding more convenient and extended rehabilitation at their homes with medical equipment is boosting the sales of exoskeleton suits in recent years. So, manufacturers that are focusing on rationalizing technologies and materials used to make it more affordable are expected to witness more growth opportunities.” – says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape for the Medical Exoskeleton Market Participants

The market is concentrated as a few leading players account for more than half of the global demand for medical exoskeleton devices. National and international funding for research, manufacturing, and accessibility of medical exoskeleton development and adoption are expected to increase market competition.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Medical Exoskeleton Market Report

CYBERDYNE Inc. Wearable Robotics srl B-Temia Rewalk Robotics DIH Medical Ekso Bionics Human Motion Technologies LLC Ottobock SE & Co, KGaA ExoAtlet Erosante

Recent Developments by the Medical Exoskeleton Industry Players

In July 2023, Fourier Intelligence, a world leader in the rehabilitation technology sector, opened its Advanced Rehab Robotics Center in Malaysia. The firm specializes in rehabilitation technology and has over 2,000 installations worldwide. Its goal is to empower patients and therapists via the use of robots and artificial intelligence. It offers more than 200 turnkey solutions and more than 30 products. It is now developing virtual reality-based therapeutic platforms and sophisticated robotic exoskeletons to address upper, lower, balance, and mobility impairments.

In February 2022, CYBERDYNE Inc. declared that the Ministry of Health Republic of Indonesia had accepted their application for a medical device marketing license for Medical HAL Single Joint Type. It is a wearable cyborg that enhances physical functions, and the company plans to expand its marketing channels in South Asia through this license.

Key Segments Covered by Medical Exoskeleton Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

By Application:

Spinal Cord Injury

Stroke

Other Applications



By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News

