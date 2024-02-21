SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently proposed buyout of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) shareholders.

On February 13, 2024, Whole Earth Brands announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Ozark Holdings, LLC (“Ozark”) at a price of $4.875 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Whole Earth Brands investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Whole Earth Brands shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Whole Earth Brands’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $4.875 per share. Notably, at least one analyst firm was maintaining an $8.25 share price target for FREE shares at the time the transaction was agreed to by the company’s directors.

Whole Earth Brands shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/whole-earth-brands/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

