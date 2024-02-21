SFWJ dba MedCana Adding to Portfolio with Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Cannabis Company

Targeted company, based in Colombia, holds a unique cannabis genetics license

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SFWJ dba MedCana, a leading holding company in the cannabis industry, reveals it is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire its sixth cannabis company in Colombia. This strategic acquisition is extremely significant because of the company’s cannabis genetics license, which MedCana believes will revolutionize its potential to create and register unique cannabis genetic varieties for production and commercialization.

“The addition of this new company to MedCana’s portfolio represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence within the cannabis sector,” said Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana. “By integrating this company’s cutting-edge genetics capabilities, MedCana will be poised to develop proprietary cannabis strains, enhancing the diversity and quality of our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers and medical patients alike.”

MedCana currently has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well as a software company centered on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations and an agriculture-tech company. MedCana expects the pending acquisition to close by the end of February.

ABOUT SFWJ

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

For more information, please visit: www.MedCana.net

Or connect with us via:

MedCana | LinkedIn

Facebook/MedCanaBio

MedCana (@MedCanaBio)/ X (Twitter)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as believes, expects, potential, plans, suggests, may, should, could, intends, or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Juan Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com