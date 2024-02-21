Turf Protection Industry to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turf protection typically refers to measures taken to maintain or safeguard natural grass areas, such as lawns, sports fields, or parks. This can involve various strategies aimed at preserving the health, appearance, and functionality of the turf. The turf protection market is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028 from USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market for turf protection by solution is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for biological products due to increase in environmental awareness.

Key Players in the Market

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Nufarm (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

SDS Biotech K.K. (Japan)

AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina)

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd (Australia)

ICL Group Ltd. (US)

Andersons, Inc. (US)

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86414374

Trends that are shaping the turf protection industry:

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: There was a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable turf protection solutions. This includes the use of organic fertilizers, biopesticides, and other eco-friendly products to minimize the environmental impact.

There was a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable turf protection solutions. This includes the use of organic fertilizers, biopesticides, and other eco-friendly products to minimize the environmental impact. Advancements in Grass Seed Technology: Ongoing research and development in grass seed technology aimed to produce varieties that are more resilient to diseases, pests, and environmental stresses. Drought-resistant and low-maintenance grass varieties gained popularity.

Ongoing research and development in grass seed technology aimed to produce varieties that are more resilient to diseases, pests, and environmental stresses. Drought-resistant and low-maintenance grass varieties gained popularity. Smart Irrigation Systems: The integration of technology into irrigation systems was a notable trend. Smart irrigation systems that use sensors and data analytics to optimize water usage and improve efficiency were gaining traction.

The integration of technology into irrigation systems was a notable trend. Smart irrigation systems that use sensors and data analytics to optimize water usage and improve efficiency were gaining traction. Biological Solutions and Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Integrated Pest Management practices were increasingly adopted, emphasizing a holistic approach to pest control. This involved combining biological controls, cultural practices, and minimal chemical inputs to manage pests effectively.

Integrated Pest Management practices were increasingly adopted, emphasizing a holistic approach to pest control. This involved combining biological controls, cultural practices, and minimal chemical inputs to manage pests effectively. Turf Reinforcement and Protection from Wear: Products designed to protect turf from wear and tear due to foot traffic, sports activities, and events were in demand. Turf reinforcement mats and other solutions for high-traffic areas were becoming more prevalent.

Turf Protection Market Drivers and Opportunities

Driver: Increase in consumer demands from sports fields and residential areas and improvement in integrated pest management in the turf industry

The turf protection market continues to grow rapidly. Key factors contributing to this growth are an increase in demand from residential & commercial property development and the increasing number of golf courses & other sports fields across the globe. Moreover, according to the survey, demand for apartments is at an all-time high. Also, around the world, there is also more investment being made in sports infrastructure. In the US, several sports clubs will start investing in new or refurbished stadiums in 2022. The Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association plan to invest USD 1.2 billion in the building of the facility.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems that incorporate suitable control techniques to keep pest damage below an established threshold level are gaining acceptance in the turf industry. However, an IPM program should result in a more efficient use of pesticides, which usually means optimum usage of pesticides. Integrated pest management involves establishing a pest threshold level that is consistent with the intended function of the sports turf, thorough on-site monitoring & record-keeping, and consideration of different pest control measures.

Opportunity: Rising demand for bio-based turf protection products

The turf protection market is dominated by synthetic chemicals. However, due to stringent regulations across countries and resistance by environmental agencies toward synthetic chemicals, bio-based formulations such as biofertilizers and biostimulants are being developed. Biostimulants, when used correctly, may enhance turf stress tolerance and quality. Naturally occurring organic materials are the best sources of biostimulants. For instance, humic acid and seaweed extract are the two commonly used turf biostimulants. Thus, with the increasing demand for bio-based products, the number of product launches and research studies is expected to increase in this field.

Book a meeting with our experts to discuss your business needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=86414374

South America to boost market growth during the forecast period

The South American region is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America (Chile and Colombia). The South American turf protection market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for sports turf, the growing popularity of sports, and the development of sports infrastructure in the region. Brazil is the largest market for turf protection in South America, accounting for a significant share of the regional market. The country has many sports clubs and facilities. Argentina, Chile, and Colombia are other key markets for turf protection in South America. These countries have a growing sports culture and have been investing in sports infrastructure in recent years.

Browse Related Reports:

Biofertilizers Market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com