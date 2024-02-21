Submit Release
REMINDER / Supremex Announces Date of its 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before markets open on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Confirmation number: 10022879
Local (Vancouver) and international participants, dial: 604-638-5340
North American participants, dial toll-free: 1 800 319-4610
     

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and enter the code 0624. The recording will be available until Thursday, February 29, 2024.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
François Bolduc, CPA Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
Chief Financial Officer MBC Capital Markets Advisors
investors@supremex.com mgoulet@maisonbrison.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316 514 731-0000, extension 229

