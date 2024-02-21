VBNGtv to host “Billionaire’s Lunch” at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 22, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBNGtv, a subsidiary channel of VYRE Network and Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” - OTC: CAPV), is a powerhouse news-based streaming channel and website that empowers today’s small-cap companies, business leaders, and brand partners by innovating solutions, knowledge, and connections needed to be successful, is pleased to announce that it will be co-hosting its next quarterly partnered event, the Billionaire’s Lunch, to be held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



Billionaire’s Lunch is a quarterly gathering held for the VBNG Profiled Council. This invitation-only event will bring together today’s elite business leaders, entrepreneurs, and specially invited guests to network and speak about various business development topics.

This quarter’s lunch topic will focus on the importance of Alternative Asset Allocation and will be discussed while enjoying an exquisite dining experience of coastal Mediterranean flavors at the Espelette Beverly Hills, along with curated libations from Royal Elite Vodka.

“I created Billionaire’s Lunch to offer business professionals the opportunity to bond with fellow business-minded Chairmen, CEO’s, CFO’s, C-Suite executives, and entrepreneurs looking to gain insight on advancing their next big project. I have never left Billionaire’s Lunch without gaining insight on how to make my next steps in business.” – David Hill – CEO, VYRE Network

For more information on Billionaire’s Lunch and how to attend, log on to VBNG Events - VYRE Business News Global (https://vbngtv.com/events)

ABOUT VYRE BUSINESS NEWS GLOBAL

VBNG TV is a powerhouse news-based streaming channel and website that empowers today’s small-cap companies, business leaders and brand partners by innovating solutions, knowledge, and connections needed to be successful. VBNG offers live business news, exclusive one on one interviews, with documentary, feature film & TV Show programming. The channel reaches households and streaming devices worldwide, through the VYRE App. https://vbngtv.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. https://vyrenetwork.com

