Call for transparent recovery and development of communities in Ukraine – up to 1.2 million hryvnias

The Democracy and Good Governance Programme, in cooperation with the European Union, has announced a competition to support initiatives to promote transparent recovery and development of communities in Ukraine with the active involvement of the public.

The programme is implemented by the International Renaissance Foundation as part of the project ‘European Renaissance of Ukraine: Civil Society Initiative for Resilience and Recovery’.

The project proposal may include activities in at least one of the three following areas:

increase opportunities for sustainable strategic planning in territorial communities;

increase the capacity of local authorities to plan and implement reconstruction/local development projects and attract funding;

transparency and public control over the spending of reconstruction funds by local governments and military administrations.

The call is open to non-governmental organisations, public unions, self-organised bodies (SOBs), and charitable organisations. Participants can be registered in any region of Ukraine but preference will be given to project proposals to be implemented in Dnipropetrovs’k, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

The project implementation period is up to six months, with estimated start on 1 May, 2024.

The optimal grant amount is 700,000-900,000 hryvnias, the maximum grant amount is 1.2 million hryvnias.

The deadline for submitting project proposals is 15 March.

