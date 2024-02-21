Building hope for Ukraine: Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps projects supporting Ukrainians

The European Commission has released a booklet featuring 15 stories of how projects funded by the Erasmus+ exchange programme and the European Solidarity Corps have supported Ukrainians across the European Union.

The publication showcases how the two programmes can influence the lives of people in and from Ukraine who face unprecedented challenges.

The initiatives cover a wide range of topics, from educational and skill building activities to fighting disinformation and supporting the integration of refugees, particularly young children.

Eleven of the projects highlighted are financed under Erasmus+, the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe in the 2021-2027 period, while the rest were financed under the European Solidarity Corps, the EU’s international volunteering programme for 18-30 year olds.

One such Erasmus+ project is the ‘Youth Media Sharks’ project in Portugal by ‘Association My Madeira Island’. It aims to raise media literacy among young people in Portugal and Ukraine.

Arina, a Ukrainian participant from Sumy, says: “Receiving such support and solidarity we experienced in Madeira is priceless – both from the Portuguese team and just people in the street.”

Young Ukrainian refugees in Bremen, Germany also had the opportunity to explore the city and build friendships through the ‘I Show You My City’ project under the European Solidarity Corps. The project brought together local and Ukrainian youth of various ages through a series of recreational activities which fostered integration.

Many other inspiring stories can be found in the free online publication which hopes to raise awareness of the opportunities provided by the European Union, and to inspire more people to create such activities to support Ukrainians facing the ongoing war.

Find out more

Erasmus+ News