On 19 February, the Foreign Affairs Council discussed the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after a remote intervention by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba briefed the 27 EU Foreign Ministers, presided by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, on the latest...
Russia's war against Ukraine: EU Ambassadors agree in principle on 13th package of sanctions
