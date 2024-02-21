Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors reach out to almost 700 pupils during European Week in Moldova

Schools across Moldova last week took part in the ‘European Week’ initiative which aims to educate pupils about their country’s journey towards EU membership.

A total of 23 Young European Ambassadors used this opportunity to visit multiple schools in the middle of February and present relevant topics such as the EU’s history, its shared values, Moldova’s accession process and the European Neighbourhood Policy

Participants also had the opportunity to learn about the opportunities that the European Union provides young people in Moldova, and took part in an EU quiz with prizes.

Moldovan YEAs like Francesca Bețivu decided to make the most of the European Week in their schools by organising such sessions to showcase the benefits that EU membership would bring for Moldova.

“As Young European Ambassadors, we strongly felt that this is our duty and we must spread European values among students of all ages,” she said.

In total, around 680 pupils took part in YEAs’ activities across 13 schools in Chisinau, Drochia, Cahul, Ungheni, Edinet, and Bubuieci.

The initiative was organised by the Ministry of Education and Research and is part of the ‘European Moldova’ communication campaign.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

