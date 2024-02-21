Artist Jimmie Lee Marler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HARTVILLE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A common saying is that you can do anything that you put your mind to. Our guest, despite the naysayers, has made a successful career out of being an artist. “You tell me I can’t do something, I’ll do it,” he declares. Even more special is how he integrates his Christian faith into his work. This is the story of Jimmie Lee Marler.

Jimmie Lee Marler is an artist at Marlers Photography/Art LLC. As an artist he works in several mediums including oils, color pencils, pastels, scratch art, and watercolors. His best work is in pencil drawings. Previously, he did printmaking. He has been taking photos at his photography studio for over forty-five years, for weddings, senior portraits, and family photos. Winning several awards, he has taught photography in college for over thirty years.

Based in the Missouri Ozarks, Jimmie can produce beautiful art at a rapid pace. “On average, I have been doing at least four pieces a week for the past sixty-three years,” explains Jimmie. “Sometimes I can do three in one day. The most I ever did was forty-five pictures in a two-week period!” In addition to the art that is already for sale on his website, he also does commission work, charity work, and art for churches. He enjoys painting landscapes, and animals. “It’s not me drawing,” he notes, “It’s like God did it. He always tells me what color to pick up and where to put it.” Jimmie is especially proud of his artwork depicting celebrities.

“If it’s somebody that I like or I am impressed with, that is the person I draw,” explains Jimme. One notable celebrity that he sketched was Dolly Parton, to whom he sent the piece. Another piece that he did was of Donald Trump, which is currently at Mar-a-Lago. He also did pieces for former U. S. presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush. He knew the secretary to Laura Bush, the former first lady, who was able to get the art to him. “I sent the art to George W. Bush, while he was in office,” recalls Jimmie. “He was so happy, that he was walking around the White House, showing them off to everybody. That made my day.”

He also did others like Mel Tillis and Pam Tillis, He got to go up on stage to give them their drawings. He has also done several members of Congress like Eric Schmitt, Josh Hawley and Karla Eslinger which he gave them to in person. Also, several congressional people in Missouri have his artwork in their offices, at the State Capitol. Several entertainers based in Branson, Missouri have his artwork – most of which he gave to in person at the theaters.

He also has written a book titled How to Do Art Projects in Seven Different Mediums. Also, his two most favorite artists are Norman Rockwell and the Missouri-based Thomas Benton. He also admires the old Masters such as Rembrandt, Leonardo da Vinci, and Rubens.

Jimmie’s interest in art began at the age of twelve, when his cousin, a paraplegic, taught him how to draw. Eventually he was selling his art to others. In addition to being an artist, he also has enjoyed a career as an educator, teaching computers, mathematics and engineering at Drury University and Southwest Baptist University. He has earned degrees from several higher learning institutions including PhDs in computers from Columbia Pacific University in San Rafael, CA. Master’s in Computers at Teachers College Columbia University in New York, Master’s in Art from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, a Bachelor’s of Science in Art and Math at the College of the Ozarks at Point Lookout, Missouri, and Southwestern College in Oklahoma City.

One time when he and his late wife Sharon were visiting the Louvre in Paris, he confided to her, “Man, I’d love to have artwork in here.” His dream was realized when in 2023 and in 2024, a new painting of his was displayed in the Louvre. Other paintings are being displayed in Austria, Belgium, and even a castle in Germany.

Jimmie will continue painting and drawing in the foreseeable future. He says that when he is doing his art he feels closer to God. He says he can feel His presence around him, and it is great.

“If anyone goes and tries to fulfill their dreams, stay with it no matter what others say about it,” concludes Jimmie. “If you please God, then it will please everybody. He is watching over you. Trust in Him.”

