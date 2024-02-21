Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,266 in the last 365 days.

From Stefano Pontecorvo, Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 February 2024, 15:56

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Leonardo Company, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to your extensive experience and professional skills I am sure that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will continue to develop further in a context of friendship and cooperation.

As you embark on this new chapter of your career, I wish Your Excellency prosperity and continued success. Leonardo takes great pride in its positive and continuous relations with your country, and rest assured that our company remains committed to ensure that such positive relations will extend.

Looking forward to meeting you personally, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sincerely yours,

 

Stefano Pontecorvo

Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A. of Italy

You just read:

From Stefano Pontecorvo, Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more