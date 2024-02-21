Submit Release
From Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 February 2024, 13:23

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I express sincere congratulations on the occasion of your historic re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This victory is a clear reflection of the dynamic and great leadership throughout your term as President, not only in Azerbaijan, but also globally.

The Republic of Suriname appreciates the bilateral and multilateral relations and looks forward to join efforts in advancing our partnership in areas of mutual interest, for the benefit of our countries and our peoples.

In this respect, I am convinced that Azerbaijan, as host of the upcoming COP29, is diligently laying the groundwork needed, to deliver a successful Conference.

On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Suriname, allow me to extend best wishes and success, along with good health, as you embark on your new term as the President of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

 

Chandrikapersad Santokhi

President of the Republic of Suriname

