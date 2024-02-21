Sharps Technology Enters Latin American Market and Receives First Orders for Securegard Disposable Smart Safety Syringes from Strategic Distribution Partner in Colombia

Initial Orders for Sharps Securegard 1mL and 3mL Syringes are in Process, Introducing a Line of Competitively Priced, Low Waste, Smart Safety Syringes to the Colombian Healthcare System and the Latin American Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class syringe products, is preparing to make the first shipment of its 1mL and 3mL Securegard smart safety syringe line to the Latin American healthcare market.



The initial product orders have been placed through a collaborative effort between Sharps and a Latin American distribution partner based in Colombia and represent a significant step towards promoting safer healthcare practices in the region. Tapping into the growing interest in safety syringe technology in Latin America, the collaboration will make the Securegard syringe line available to hospitals, pharmacies, and direct points of sale and will give healthcare networks access to utilizing the technology and firsthand experience with its real-world benefits.

“We are building strategic partnerships within the entire Latin American distribution network to support region-wide efforts to improve medical safety and healthcare outcomes. While implementing wide-scale change can be challenging, we are well positioned to introduce Securegard to healthcare agencies and facilities across the region,” comments Robert Hayes, Sharps Technology CEO. “Based on prior studies, we are confident that once healthcare practitioners use Securegard syringes, they will want to continue to use them in their practice, leading to ongoing purchase orders.”

Securegard syringes provide clinicians with an ultra-low waste drug delivery technology that incorporates active safety features as well as World Health Organization accredited re-use prevention measures. These features maximize the amount of drug therapy that is available to patients while both protecting frontline healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protecting the public from the dangers of needle re-use. The introduction of Securegard technology into Latin America can greatly enhance the overall quality level of healthcare available in that market. Product manufacturing is currently underway at the Sharps EU facility, with delivery planned to occur within the next 90 days.

Securegard syringes offer a promising drug delivery solution for healthcare markets, facilities, and providers by incorporating safety and re-use prevention features into their design. Moreover, the use of ultra-low waste syringe technology ensures that the maximum number of doses of needed drug therapies can be made available to the people who depend on them. This is not only beneficial for healthcare professionals and patients across the vast Latin American market, but also sets a positive example for other regions to follow in adopting sustainable and safe medical practices.

For additional information on Sharps Technology and its Securegard smart safety syringes, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

