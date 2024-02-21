Save Foods, Inc. Appoints Galit Kenigsberg, an ESG Climate Expert, as Head of Sustainability Operations of its Scientific Advisory Board

Galit Kenigsberg is a member of Tel Aviv University ’ s Climate Center and CEO of the Sustainability Economic Development Corp., powered by Nibbana-group

Neve Yarak, Israel, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W), a pioneer Agri-Food Tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant based food, announced today the appointment of Galit Kenigsberg as head of sustainability operations of its scientific advisory board. Ms. Kenigsberg will help lead and shape Save Foods’ goal of joining the worldwide effort to achieve global Net Zero goals .

As the founder of the Israeli Eco-Arena and an integral leader at Nibbana-Group, Ms. Kenigsberg is at the forefront of climate crisis management in the business sector. We believe her extensive expertise as a carbon trader and green business development specialist will enhance Save Foods’ approach to sustainability and aligns with Save Foods’ commitment to innovation and sustainability, as it addresses the pressing issue of greenhouse gas reduction in agriculture.

Ms. Kenigsberg's role will involve leveraging her vast knowledge in green business development and her strategic viewpoint on environmental, social and governance (ESG) implementation.

Galit Kenigsberg remarked “In the fight against climate change, there is a critical window of opportunity to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. "I am thrilled to collaborate with Save Foods and, specifically, its subsidiary Nitrousink”. Nitrousink Ltd. is a Save Foods’ majority owned subsidiary, which develops innovative technology aimed at reducing the emission of N2O- a greenhouse gas that is 265 times more harmful than CO2, over a 100-year period . “Moreover, I believe that Save Foods’ other subsidiaries, Save Foods Ltd. and Plantify Foods, Inc., are also well-positioned to contribute substantially to these efforts by tackling the use of hazardous pesticides."

About Save Foods:

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through operational arms, its two majority owned subsidiaries, Save Foods Ltd. and Nitrousink Ltd. and minority owned subsidiary, Plantify Foods Inc., delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. Nitrousink, Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and Nitrousink Ltd. visit our website: https://savefoods.co/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods' registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on October 26, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.