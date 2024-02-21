Phosphorus to Showcase (un)Believable Advances in Proactive OT/ICS Security Remediation and Management at S4x24

The award-winning Cyber-Physical System protection pioneer is debuting new cutting-edge capabilities for finding, fixing, and managing IoT/OT assets with its Mobile xIoT Security Lab and Unified xIoT Security Management Platform.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc., the leading provider of unified, prevention-based security management for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), will reveal groundbreaking new capabilities for protecting Operational Technology (OT) systems at this year’s S4 conference in Miami Beach. As the industry’s only Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform proactively covering the entire security and management lifecycle for xIoT, Phosphorus will demonstrate new ways to safely discover, harden, remediate, and manage any IoT/OT/ICS device, including the most sensitive, mission-critical assets.



“Targeted attacks on OT/ICS assets are increasing dramatically, yet the fundamental security hygiene on these mission-critical Cyber-Physical Systems continues to decline due to the fact that passive legacy IoT/OT solutions have never been able to fix and remediate their underlying vulnerabilities,” said John Vecchi, Chief Marketing Officer of Phosphorus. “This lack of capability has hamstrung operators for far too long, and we're now entering a much more high-risk threat environment where nation-states are actively exploiting these unprotected systems to pre-position themselves for destructive attacks. Phosphorus is the only platform capable of safely and efficiently discovering, hardening, remediating, and managing IoT/OT/IIoT devices, and at this year's S4 we will be showing off these (un)Believable capabilities, along with several new groundbreaking features.”

As part of its S4 presence, Phosphorus will unveil critical new security capabilities for industrial operators that address some of the greatest threats to OT/ICS systems. Phosphorus will also be showcasing its award-winning, Gartner-recognized Unified xIoT Security Management Platform, which offers the industry’s leading proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding OT/ICS, IIoT, IoT, and IoMT attack surface. The company will also provide several hands-on activities of high-risk devices through its one-of-a-kind Mobile xIoT Security Lab and a sneak preview of its upcoming xIoT (un)Believable Tour, which will be traveling to major cities across the U.S. to raise awareness about the growing threats to Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS).

(un)Believable xIoT Security Suite

Visit Phosphorus Monday through Thursday at the Presidential Ocean Front Suite in the Loews Hotel. Schedule a meeting to discuss your needs and get hands-on time with the industry’s only Mobile xIoT Security Lab. Learn how to find, fix, monitor, and manage your xIoT devices or discuss an xIoT project that you’d like to get feedback on.

Enjoy cocktails and oceanfront views during Phosphorus’ happy hours on Monday and Tuesday afternoons (4 PM to 6 PM). Grab an S4x24 survival kit, a drink, and appetizers with your cybersecurity peers. Registration is preferred but not required.

One-of-a-Kind Mobile Security Lab

Phosphorus' Mobile xIoT Security Lab provides S4 participants with a unique hands-on experience in securing 10 high-risk industrial and enterprise devices, each of which contains high-risk or critical vulnerabilities (CVSS scores of 8-10). All of the devices and vulnerabilities included in the lab are commonly found in real-world deployments, although most organizations are unaware of the risks.

The interactive lab features live demonstrations of automated xIoT discovery, management, and remediation – including safe device hardening, credential rotation, firmware patching, and operational management. Participants will also learn how to FIND (discover, identify, assess), FIX (harden, patch, update, secure), and MONITOR (ongoing management, detection, and response) their xIoT devices.

To learn more about Phosphorus’ on-site activities at S4, or to schedule a meeting or demo with the Phosphorus team, visit https://phosphorus.io/S4x24/ .

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Threads , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .

