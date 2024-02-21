Press Release

Nokia announces GenAI assistant integrated with NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome to strengthen network protection #MWC24

Nokia NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome integrated with telco-centric GenAI assistant helps customers more quickly detect and eliminate cyber threats.

New telco focused GenAI assistant is based on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with telecommunications and mission critical security training.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome software will be integrated with a telco-centric GenAI assistant to give communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises faster and higher quality detection and resolution capabilities in the face of cyber criminals increasingly using GenAI to launch more sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity Dome is Nokia’s extended detection response market (XDR) security platform that provides CSPs and enterprises with strong, 5G network defenses through a series of AI and machine learning capabilities. Amid the rising sophistication and frequency of targeted cyberattacks, the XDR security market is projected to grow by nearly 150 percent, from $965 million in 2022 to around $2.4 billion by 2027, according to industry estimates.

Nokia’s new Telco GenAI assistant, commercially available from the second quarter, further extends those capabilities by quickly combining and interpreting vast amounts of information related to cyber threats, strengthening Cybersecurity Dome’s protection efficiency for threat identification and resolution.

The telco focused GenAI assistant is based on large language models within Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which have been trained on insights from 5G Network architecture, 5G Security practices, and Nokia’s telco domain expertise. The comprehensive training incorporates a variety of categories of information, including: 3GPP and NIST network architecture specifications; 5G topology spanning RAN, Transport, and Core; and MITRE ATT&CK and FiGHT (5G Hierarchy of Threats) for mapping adversary tactics.

Nokia expects the GenAI assistant to reduce the time it takes to identify and resolve a threat by up to 50 percent, depending on the nature of a cyberattack. That expectation also assumes a substantial reduction in false-positive results and, consequently, more effective and efficient identification and handling of cybersecurity incidents. Several Nokia customers will begin testing the GenAI assistant in the coming weeks.

Fran Heeran, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “The combination of Nokia’s telecoms domain and security expertise with Microsoft’s leading generative AI solutions such as Azure OpenAI Service provides enriched and context aware outcomes. Combining Nokia’s NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome with the telco-centric GenAI assistant gives communication service providers and enterprises significantly more agility in mitigating destructive cybersecurity attacks on their mission-critical operations.”

Silvia Candiani, Vice President Telco and Media at Microsoft, said: “Microsoft’s leading Azure cloud and AI capabilities deliver massive efficiency gains for the most vital security use cases, so we are thrilled to combine forces with Nokia to enable this new and important GenAI assistant for NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome. We believe the joint solution will have a significant impact on the security capabilities of communication service providers and their customers.”

