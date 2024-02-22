Angara Revolutionizes the Engagement Ring Market with Colored Gemstones, Customization, and Lab-Grown Diamonds

Angara’s Modern Twist on Engagement Rings Empowers Customers With Choice Like Never Before

When it comes to engagement rings, we’ve realized one-size-fits-all just doesn’t work. Today's couples are looking for colorful expressions of love, personalized choices, and ethical options.” — Ankur Daga, CEO and Co-Founder, Angara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angara, the leading online jeweler, is shaking up the engagement ring market with a focus on colored gemstones, lab-grown diamonds, and unparalleled bespoke services. The strategic shift reflects both changing consumer tastes and Angara's commitment to innovation, exemplified by its acclaimed "Create With Angara" (CWA) feature.

In a recent national survey commissioned by Angara, insights have emerged, underscoring consumers' shifting preferences towards colored gems, larger-sized stones, and lab-grown diamonds. Over 50% of respondents expressed a desire to upgrade their existing engagement ring, marking a significant departure from traditional preferences. Moreover, 38% of Gen Z respondents favored a 3-carat lab-grown stone over a 1-carat natural stone, indicating a growing acceptance of lab-grown gems among younger demographics.

"When it comes to engagement rings, we’ve realized one-size-fits-all just doesn’t work," says Ankur Daga, CEO and co-founder of Angara. "Today's couples are looking for unique and colorful expressions of love, personalized choices, and ethical options. Angara is at the forefront of this revolution, empowering couples to design their dream rings with gemstones and designs that reflect their individuality."

Angara's CWA feature, recently recognized as a 2024 BIG Innovation Award winner, allows customers to design their dream engagement ring online, choosing from trillions of combinations with regard to metal, setting, gemstone, and more. It empowers couples to create a ring that truly reflects their unique style and love story.

For couples seeking a modern and personalized engagement ring experience, Angara's dedication to color, customization, and lab-grown gemstones offers a perfect solution. With its forward-thinking features, ethical sourcing practices, and competitive pricing, Angara is spearheading the transformation of the engagement ring market.

For more information about Angara, please visit Angara.com and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo Ankur and Aditi Daga. With a rich heritage in the gemstone business spanning hundreds of years, Angara is committed to offering handcrafted jewelry made-to-order, featuring natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Angara has additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada. The brand holds licensing deals with Harvard University and Natori.