STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SOLDIERS KILLED IN OPERATION VS MAUTE TERRORISTS IN MUNAI, LANAO DEL NORTE

I commiserate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on the loss of six valiant men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation cost them dearly and we honor their memory with utmost respect and gratitude.

In this somber moment, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of our fallen heroes. Let us remember their names, faces, and the unwavering dedication they exhibited in the face of danger.

But grief alone cannot suffice. We must channel our sorrow into resolute action. I laud our Armed Forces for being relentless in pursuing the remaining members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group who were responsible for the MSU Marawi blast in December last year.

They must be held responsible for their heinous acts. I stand firmly behind our AFP in hunting down these remnants of evil, ensuring that they face the full force of the law.