Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,260 in the last 365 days.

Market ends flat as bullish and bearish sentiments engage in Tug-of-War

VIETNAM, February 21 -  

 HÀ NỘI The market closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as bullish and bearish sentiments entered a tug-of-war.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) stayed flat at 1,230.04 points.

On Wednesday, the market exhibited a relatively stable performance, closing with little change. However, behind the scenes, there was a pronounced battle between bullish and bearish sentiments, creating a tug-of-war situation, said vietstock.vn.

Investors were divided, with some expressing optimism and confidence in the market's upward potential, while others remained cautious and sceptical, anticipating a potential downturn. This clash of sentiments resulted in a stalemate, leading to a market close that was largely unchanged. 

The breadth of the market on the southern exchange remained in negative territory, with 262 decliners and 239 gainers.

Nearly 990 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth VNĐ22.5 trillion (US$917 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, increased by 0.03 per cent, to 1,242.08 points. In the VN30 basket, 17 ticker symbols finished lower, while 13 inched up.

The real estate sector was hit the most as numerous stocks from penny to large-caps reported great losses. Of which, Vinhomes (VHM) led the bearish trend, down 2.5 per cent.

It was followed by Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) down 0.63 per cent, Novaland (NVL) losing 1.1 per cent, Đất Xanh Group (DXG) dropping 1.6 per cent and Saigon Real Estate Group JSC (SGR) losing 0.5 per cent.

Some banking and securities stocks couldn't escape the downtrend with many pillars down, such as Vietcombank (VCB) down 2.5 per cent, HDBank (HDB) dipped 0.4 per cent, SSI Securities Inc (SSI) dropped 1 per cent, and BIDV Securities Joint Stock Company (BSI) lost 0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, many large-caps gained ground and pushed up indices, such as Becamex (BCM), gaining 3.1 per cent, Vietinbank (CTG) up 1 per cent, FPT Corporation (FPT) rising 1.5 per cent, Sacombank (STB) climbing 2.6 per cent and Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) soaring 4 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose 0.15 per cent, to 233.84 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ1.2 trillion into the northern bourse, equal to a trading volume of 63.4 million shares. VNS

You just read:

Market ends flat as bullish and bearish sentiments engage in Tug-of-War

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more