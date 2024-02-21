Electronic Warfare Market Valued at Projected to Reach $23,560.4 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028

Electronic Warfare Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Warfare Market By Capability, Equipment, Product, And Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟓,𝟖𝟏𝟏.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟑,𝟓𝟔𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global electronic warfare market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to presence of robust manufacturing and development infrastructure for electronic warfare systems in the country. Electronic warfare is a warfare technology that comprises use of electromagnetic spectrum as a tool to deny and attack enemy assets. Multiple types of electronic warfare capabilities such as electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic attack are implemented in land, naval, airborne, and space platforms depending on requirement of the industry. Electronic warfare offers covert, faster, and effective defense services, which can be made available to commercial and government applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10097

By product, the market is categorized into EW equipment and EW operational support products. The EW equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in adoption of electronic warfare defense systems worldwide. Rise in demand for advanced electronic warfare in remote areas inaccessible by conventional defense platforms further increases demand for electronic warfare technology around the globe. Evolution of modern electronic warfare solutions such as stealth aircraft attack, cyberspace electronic warfare, force-fields, and cloaking devices improves agility of electronic warfare technology. Rise in unorthodox threats from enemy promotes adoption of advanced and secure warfare technologies by defense organizations and institutions, which further boosts development of electronic warfare equipment. Moreover, surge in deployment of satellites by commercial and private companies also increases demand for electronic warfare systems for space platforms.

By equipment, the electronic warfare market is segregated into jammer, countermeasure system, decoy, directed energy weapon, and others. The countermeasure system segment dominated the equipment segment in 2020, owing to the development of advanced countermeasures electronic system (ACES) and advanced countermeasures dispenser system (ACDS) by market leaders in the defense industry. The jammer segment is gaining popularity owing to rise in demand for GPS interference devices in battlefields. Moreover, rise in deployment of electronic warfare technology has led to growth of EW equipment segment over the years.

Growth in need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities and rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems, owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost and vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks are anticipated to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-warfare-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID impact on the electronic warfare market is unpredictable, and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. This led to a sudden downfall in global trade, which further reduced demand for electronic warfare across the globe.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced electronic warfare manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of innovative electronic warfare solutions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By capability, the electronic protection segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By equipment, the jammer segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By product, the EW Equipment segment is projected to lead the global electronic warfare market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other end-use industries.

By platform, the airborne segment is predicted to dominate the platform market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10097

Key players operating in the global Electronic Warfare market include 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐄𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝. (𝐈𝐀𝐈), 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐀, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐁 𝐀𝐁, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩.

