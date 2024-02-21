Water Ways's Canadian Subsidiary Receives an Order for a New Computerized Control System for Strawberry Cultivation and Exhibits at the OFVC Exhibition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers announces that its Canadian subsidiary received an order for a sensing and control system for growing strawberries and raspberries, from one of the growing farms in Ontario. The system integrates sensing of leaf temperature, leaf wetness, soil moisture, the amount of drainage from the growing medium and the salinity level (EC) of the irrigation and drainage water in the greenhouses.

The system assists the farmer to understand the needs of the plant in real time, and thus to precise and improve the growing conditions, save costs, and increase yield quality and quantity. In addition, the system controls all the irrigation valves, filter flushing, water pumps and fertilizer injection machines, to allow the farmer one interface to manage all the different factors on the farm. The $64K order is expected to be delivered in Q2 of 2024.

HGWWT will exhibit at the OFVC show in Niagara Falls

In addition, the Canadian subsidiary will be exhibiting at the OFVC exhibition, on February 21-22, booth number 1012/1014. The company will present new monitoring and control technologies for agriculture, including precise fertilizer injection systems, sensors for a wide variety of crops in greenhouses and open areas, and advanced filtration systems with Bluetooth flushing control. Also, the company will introduce new plastic mulch technologies, with improved resin formula of degradable mulch, allows us to divers our product range, help the farmers increase their operation efficiency, without neglecting the high field performance.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the worldwide irrigation water systems market, focusing on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' primary revenue stream is derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales.

For more information, please contact.

Ronnie Jaegermann

Director

T: +972-54-4202054

E: ronnie@waterwt.com

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such a term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways' results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.