OSHEAGA 2024

YOUR FESTIVAL LINEUP IS HERE!

Montréal, Québec, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACKED LINEUP INCLUDES ESTABLISHED MEGASTARS AND LEADERS OF THE NEW VANGUARD!

The 2024 edition of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light is fast approaching and this year’s wide array of performers is nothing short of exceptional - balancing legends with up-and-comers, high energy with intimacy, and all the bombast fans have come to expect from a leading-edge top-tier festival. For the 17th edition, the OSHEAGA booking team has curated the festival with the express mission of appealing to fans of every genre, style, and generation.



Starting with the three exceptional headliners on down, there is something for everyone, and discoveries galore! Green Day sets the tone for the rock and punk crowd, with plenty of punk rock fire to please the fans, courtesy of old school legends Rancid, LA rockers The Linda Lindas, 90’s indie favourites ​​Sleater-Kinney, and grunge icons The Smashing Pumpkins, who haven’t graced the OSHEAGA stage since the festival's 2nd edition in back in 2007!



2024’s biggest musical force, SZA, is headlining OSHEAGA this year, as well, and her R&B and pop influences can be felt throughout, with plenty of soulful vibes, including legendary hip-hop pioneer T-Pain, making his debut at the festival. The lineup also includes a wide variety of Afrobeat and Afropop performers like recent GRAMMY winner Tyla, who took home THE FIRST EVER Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 GRAMMYs for her worldwide smash hit, “Water”, as well as Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, and Haiti’s Michaël Brun - if his memorable sold-out show at the last year’s Festival International de Jazz de Montréal was any indication, this performance will be a massive party!



Noah Kahan’s headline performance will be one of his very rare festival appearances this summer. Hozier, who sold out Place Bell last year in front of an adoring crowd, will take the stage with his magnetic stage presence. One of the most exciting names on this year's lineup is new Mean Girl, Reneé Rapp, the Broadway star with incredibly powerful pipes who delivered a much-talked about sold-out show at MTELUS last October. Stephen Sanchez, who seems to come from a bygone era, always adds a little danger to his timeless music. Teddy Swims, another big voice currently trending huge on TikTok with his genre-bending roots style will join the lineup, as well as Melanie Martinez, the alt-pop phenom with over 12 billion streams.



Rap and electro will be well represented from the underground to the top of the charts, with highly anticipated performances from legends like Denzel Curry; Bronx rapper Lil Tjay - who blew the roof off Place Bell in 2022; Swedish sensation Bladee (with his highly experimental beat-driven tunes); Skepta, the trailblazing British rapper who mixes UK grime vocals with Afrobeat influences, Belgian’s Hamza, who will, no doubt enchant the crowd with his signature silky French rap style, and Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto.



Those looking to dance it up will be happy to know that Martin Garrix, the wildly popular dutch DJ/producer who absolutely killed it headlining at last year’s îLESONIQ will surely have the crowd chanting for more, while French super duo, Justice, make their triumphant return to the OSHEAGA stage in support of their upcoming album - their first in 7 years! UK artist/producer, Labrinth (known, amongst other things, for composing the music from the series Euphoria) will also be making a rare appearance this year! The festival will once more be host to inimitable DJs like Uncle Waffles and Mochakk, while dancers will be able to enjoy live performances from Overmono, Irène Drésel, Gryffin, Confidence Man and Romy (from The XX).



More than ever, OSHEAGA is proud to present some of the best acts from our own backyard, with a focus on homegrown acts - something that has been a priority since Day 1. One third of the stellar lineup is from Quebec and Canada, including acts like Ontario’s TALK, a bilingual artist with a massive following in La belle province with 5 Juno nominations at this year's upcoming gala. Prince Edward Island indie rockers, Alvvays, will also be performing, as well as funky Quebec favourites Clay and Friends, Félix Award winner, CRi, whose dreamy electronic music has been embraced by fans all over the world, and Montreal hip hop trio, Planet Giza with their smooth beats and top notch flow.

Over the years, OSHEAGA has become a global reference for great music and top-notch festival experiences. Fans now come to the festival to live something they cannot find anywhere else. It’s an indescribable feeling when arriving on-site: the city skyline in the background, a wide variety of top-tier artists, the new talent on multiple stages, all over a perfect island setting.

OSHEAGA 2024 TICKET PRICES

(Taxes and service fees included. Prices are subject to change without notice.)



GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET / SINGLE-DAY: starting at $165 CAD

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET / 3-DAYS: starting at $395 CAD



CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD TICKET / SINGLE-DAY: starting at $320 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD TICKET / 3 DAYS: starting at $745 CAD



PLATINUM TICKET / SINGLE-DAY: starting at $685 CAD

PLATINUM TICKET / 3 DAYS: starting at $1,620 CAD



American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line® presale tickets starting today, Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. ET until

Thursday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

Click HERE to take advantage of the offer.



osheaga.com

The official source for your tickets



Klarna offers to secure your tickets now and pay in 4 interest-free payments.

Info: osheaga.com



Single-day tickets on sale this Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

3-day tickets already on sale

The team behind OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, would like to extend a huge thank you to sponsors and public partners who reinvent themselves and invest in their activations to mark and enhance the festivalgoer experience. OSHEAGA thanks: Birkenstock, Absolut Vodka, SiriusXM Canada, Loto-Québec, Bacardí, Le Cartel, Coca-Cola, Flair Airlines, the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Gouvernement du Québec through the Ministère du Tourisme, the Secrétariat à la région Métropolitaine, and Tourisme Montréal for their continuous support.

#OSHEAGA2024

@osheaga

Attachment

Christine Montreuil Osheaga cmontreuil@evenko.ca Leisa Lee Leisa Lee Group leisa@leisaleegroup.com Talar Adam Leisa Lee Group talar@leisaleegroup.com Eric Alper That Eric Alper Eric@ThatEricAlper.com