OSCE facilitates the Delegation of Japan visit to Regional Hazards Training Centre

On 19 February 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe had an honor to host a visit for the esteemed representatives of Japanese delegation, Ms. Hisako Ishizaki, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Austria; Ms. Tina Kapica, Advisor on International Organizations Affairs of the Embassy of Japan in Austria; Ms. Kozue Araki, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Tajikistan, and Mr. Hiroshi Takizawa, Consul/Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Tajikistan within the framework of the Integrated Co-operation on Explosive Hazards (ICExH) Programme.

The high-level Japanese delegation was warmly welcomed at the Regional Explosive Hazards Training Centre (REHTC) of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defence by Jukka Tuononen, the Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe; Colonel Anvar Khasanzoda, Deputy Head of the Engineering Troops of General Staff of Armed Forces of Tajikistan, and Colonel Sulaimon Qodirzoda, the Head of the Regional Explosive Hazards Training Centre of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, several delivered remarks, interventions, and comprehensive presentations provided valuable insights into various components of the Centre’s operations and ongoing training activities with a particular focus on the general strategy for sustainability of the Centre and the wider impact the Centre has been having on enhancing security and stability in the region of Central Asia.

Interactive and engaging discussions underlined the importance of explosive hazard reduction and response subject matters as well as related training courses in Tajikistan and the wider Central Asian region.

Distinguished guests acknowledged and prized ongoing joint efforts and shared commitments of the ICExH and REHTC, together with the local, regional, and international partners in contributing to the wider regional security and stability.