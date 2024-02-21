Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Valued at Expected to Reach USD 207.41 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 41.4%

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟔.𝟖𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟎𝟕.𝟒𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟏.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Rise in sales of electric vehicles in European countries and surge in demand for wireless electric vehicles charging solutions have boosted the growth of the global wireless EV charging market. However, expensive integration and high upfront cost of wireless electric vehicle charging hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for high power contactless inductive charging would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12515

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

On the basis of distribution channel, the aftermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the OEMS segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 42.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on vehicle type, the CEV segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the BEV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.0% during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flying-car-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the automotive sector due to prolonged lockdown and reduced investment in developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Covid-19 pandemic resulted in fall in business confidence and disruption of supply chain. Thus, stakeholders and OEMs had to adopt innovative business models amidst the pandemic.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By power source, the 11 to 50 kW segment dominated the global Wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2020, in terms of revenue.

By charging method, the Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By installation, the commercial segment dominated the global Wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2020, in terms of revenue.

By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe dominated the global Wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12515

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AeroMobil

Airbus S.A.S.

Hyundai Motor Company

Klein Vision s. r. o.

Lilium

PAL-V N.V.

Samson Motors, Inc.

Terrafugia

The Boeing Company

Volocopter GmbH

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-infrastructure-market

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-mobility-scooter-market

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-systems-testing-market