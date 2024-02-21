Submit Release
Verge Genomics to Present at Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming drug discovery and development using artificial intelligence (AI) and human data, announced today that Verge Co-founder and CEO Alice Zhang will present at the virtual Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference, on Wednesday, February 28th from 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EST.

About Verge Genomics
Verge is focused on developing therapeutics for complex diseases with high unmet need, using human genomics from patient disease tissues and machine learning. Verge has created a proprietary all-in-human CONVERGE® platform, featuring one of the field’s largest and most comprehensive databases of multi-omic patient data. The company is led by experienced computational biologists and drug developers who are successfully advancing clinical and preclinical therapeutic programs in various diseases, including ALS and Parkinson’s disease. For additional information, please follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Adam Silverstein
Scient PR
adam@scientpr.com


