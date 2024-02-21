Fr8Tech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Listing Rule

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech’’), a technology company whose custom-developed, industry-leading Fr8App freight-matching platform offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, previously announced that it received written notification on August 21, 2023, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it did not comply with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.



On February 20, 2024, the Company received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that its staff had determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from February 5 through February 16, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares had been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

