Amwell Expands Presence in Australia with Amplar Health Partnership

Boston & Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, announced today that it has partnered with Amplar Health to expand access to hybrid and digital care programs across Australia.

Amplar Health partnered with Amwell to support delivery of its prevention programs to reach more Australians at risk of chronic disease. The Amwell Automated Care platform will provide Amplar Health customers with access to a digital companion that can guide them through the next steps on their care journeys, whether automated or escalated to a health coach or care team member. This hybrid approach will ensure Australians have the tools to set personal health goals and make sustainable lifestyle changes that can contribute to healthier outcomes.

“Healthcare has traditionally been reactive, focused on treating patients who are sick or advanced in their illnesses. We have seen significant adoption of Amwell’s automated and digital care technologies by healthcare organizations in the U.S. and U.K. that are determined to flip that paradigm on its head by using patient-generated health data to become more proactive in caring for members and patients,” said Murray Brozinsky, Amwell chief strategy officer. “Amplar Health’s hybrid approach and commitment to prevention and keeping people healthy showcases its innovation and leadership, making it a beacon for others to follow. We’re extremely honored to partner with Amplar Health and help enable this first-of-its-kind preventative health program to nurture a healthier Australia.”

Amplar Health is part of the Medibank group, Australia’s largest private health insurance provider, with more than four million customers. Medibank customers will be the first to benefit from the Amplar Health and Amwell partnership, gaining access to a lifestyle management program that will launch soon. After a health check by an Amplar Health registered nurse, eligible customers will receive a referral to the automated preventative care program, which will promote wellness and aim to prevent chronic diseases. Amplar Health will also be an Australian reseller of Amwell Automated Care and the SilverCloud® by Amwell® platforms and embed the technology in its prevention programs and services.

The delivery of digital mental health programs through SilverCloud has been well-received globally. The technology has a 93 percent patient satisfaction rate among the nearly 700,000 people who have used the technology in the United Kingdom through the NHS. In addition, SilverCloud has a 94 percent patient satisfaction rate among the more than 12,000 people in Ireland who have used the program for mental health care and support.

“Many chronic conditions share common risk factors that are largely preventable or treatable; for example, tobacco smoking, physical inactivity, overweight and obesity, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure. Preventing or modifying these risk factors can reduce the risk of developing a chronic condition and result in large population and individual health gains by reducing illness and rates of death,” said Robert Read, group lead, Amplar Health. “Through our partnership with Amwell, we’re providing innovative resources and support that can help improve health literacy and facilitate better health outcomes for Australians. By embracing this technology, we can provide prevention programs at scale to our communities, supporting the broader healthcare system.”

About Amplar Health

At Amplar we are driven by our vision to deliver the best health and wellbeing for Australia. We are focussed on how we can make the health system experience better for people in Australia - giving them greater access, choice and control over their healthcare.

With more than 30 years’ experience in healthcare delivery we are a trusted health service provider run by experienced clinicians who make healthcare more personal by co-creating health services with government, businesses and not-for-profits.

Amplar Health is a business of Medibank Health Solutions Pty Ltd and part of the Medibank Group. We are committed to reforming healthcare delivery in response to the needs of Australians and to helping ensure the sustainability of the Australian healthcare system.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care, delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

