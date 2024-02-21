Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform Selected by Air Canada

Innovative Technology designed to Increase Efficiency and Improve Customer Experience

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio today announced that Air Canada has signed on as the company’s newest customer. The 87-year-old global airline has selected Volantio’s innovative, AI-driven Re-Commerce platform to deliver an improved passenger experience and more efficient airline operations.



Volantio’s platform, guided by machine learning, identifies high demand flights and crafts customized offers to incentivize passengers with flexibility to switch to lower demand flights. This enables airlines to more efficiently use their resources while providing valuable benefits to passengers with travel flexibility.

"Volantio is thrilled to partner with Air Canada, a legendary global airline," said Azim Barodawala, Co-Founder and CEO of Volantio. "Volantio’s vision is to spark win-win moments for airlines and passengers by finding the flexibility in anyone’s plans. We look forward to launching our Re-Commerce solution with Air Canada, improving passenger experience and supporting airport operations."

"With Volantio’s technology, we will be able to incentivize customers travelling on certain flights the flexibility and convenience to select an alternative flight, all through the ease of our self-service digital channels. It will enable us to better optimize our inventory supported by predictive data analytics to achieve greater efficiencies, and more aligned with supporting our commercial operations," said Mark Oxner, VP Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Founded in 2014 by Azim Barodawala and Fenn Bailey, Volantio’s Re-Commerce platform addresses revenue and capacity optimization challenges for capacity-constrained industries, which represent over $5.7 trillion in value globally. The company today works with 15 airlines worldwide along with Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue, and Amadeus.

