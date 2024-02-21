Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results.



2023 Highlights

Glo Fiber data customers grew 71.7% year-over-year to approximately 42,000.

Glo Fiber passings grew by approximately 86,400, or 58.6%, to approximately 234,000.

Glo Fiber revenue grew 91.9% to $35.1 million.

Consolidated revenue grew 7.5% to $287.4 million.

Consolidated net income in 2023 was $8.0 million, compared with consolidated net loss of $8.4 million in 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 grew 19.3% to $90.6 million in 2023, compared with $76.0 million in 2022.

grew 19.3% to $90.6 million in 2023, compared with $76.0 million in 2022. Announced in October 2023 agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC.

“Glo Fiber continues to be the major catalyst for our strong growth and is now our largest line of business in terms of passings. Since our first full year of Glo Fiber operations in 2020, our consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth rates (“CAGR”) have been industry-leading among publicly-traded broadband companies at 9.2% and 17.8%, respectively,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We believe we have the potential to more than double our Glo Fiber data customer penetration rate over the next five years, creating an excellent opportunity to continue to drive strong consolidated CAGR results.”

Shentel’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ . For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link .



Full Year 2023 Results

Broadband

Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) grew 17,459, or 13.0%, in 2023 to 151,389. Glo Fiber Markets Data RGUs grew 17,424, or 71.7%, year-over-year to 41,710, driven by network expansion of 86,393 passings and churn of 1.0%. Cable Markets Data RGUs grew 35 to 109,679. Penetration for Glo Fiber Markets and Cable Markets were 17.8% and 50.8%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Broadband revenue grew $20.2 million, or 8.1%, to $269.3 million. Residential & SMB revenue in Glo Fiber Markets increased approximately $16.8 million, or 91.9%, during 2023, primarily driven by 71.7% year-over-year growth in data RGUs and a 4.0% increase in data Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”). Residential & SMB revenue in Cable Markets, excluding discontinued Beam operations, increased approximately $2.5 million, or 1.4%, during 2023, primarily driven by 1.8% year-over-year growth in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $3.3 million, or 8.5%, during 2023, primarily driven by $3.0 million in T-Mobile non-recurring early termination fees and $0.3 million in recurring revenue driven by year-over-year growth in connections. T-Mobile disconnected 338 backhaul circuits during 2023 as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects approximately $1 million of additional annual revenue churn as part of the network rationalization. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (“RLEC”) & Other revenue decreased approximately $1.1 million, or 6.7%, compared with 2022, primarily driven by a decline in residential DSL subscribers.

Broadband operating expenses decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.1%, to $228.1 million in 2023, compared with 2022. The primarily drivers were lower impairment charges and depreciation charges resulting from the discontinuation of Beam fixed wireless in 2022 as well as lower payroll costs due to higher capitalized labor. These lower expenses were partially offset by higher line costs due to the expansion of the network into new markets, and higher advertising costs associated with the Company’s expansion of Glo Fiber.

Broadband operating income in 2023 was $41.1 million, an increase of 98.6% compared with $20.7 million in 2022.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA2 in 2023 was $105.8 million, an increase of 17.6% compared with $90.0 million in 2022.

Tower

Total macro towers and tenants were 219 and 453, respectively, as of December 31, 2023 compared with 222 and 446, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 1.5%, in 2023 to $18.6 million compared with 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower intercompany lease revenue from ceasing Beam service in 2022.

Operating expenses decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 2.8%, in 2023 compared with 2022, primarily driven by lower depreciation as a result of fewer depreciable tower assets in 2023 compared to 2022.

Tower operating income in 2023 was $9.5 million, approximately flat compared with $9.5 million in 2022.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA3 in 2023 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 2.8%compared with $11.9 million in 2022.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 3.6% to $72.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to growth of 3.7% in the Broadband segment.

Consolidated net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.6 million, compared with net loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 8.8%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 due to growth of 8.9% in the Broadband segment and 9.3% growth in the Tower segment, partially offset by a 9.2% increase in corporate expenses.

Broadband

Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew $2.4 million, or 3.7%, to $67.9 million compared with $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Residential & SMB revenue in Glo Fiber Markets increased approximately $4.7 million, or 79.2%, during 2023, primarily driven 71.7% year-over-year growth in data RGUs and 7.1% increase in data ARPU. Residential & SMB revenue in Cable Markets decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 0.8%, during 2023, primarily driven by a 11.2% decrease in video subscribers due to accelerated cord cutting. Commercial Fiber revenue decreased approximately $1.1 million, or 10.4%, primarily driven by timing of T-Mobile early termination fees. T-Mobile disconnected 338 backhaul circuits during 2023 as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. RLEC & Other revenue decreased approximately $0.6 million, or 15.3%, compared with 2022, primarily driven by a decline in residential DSL subscribers.

Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $57.1 million compared with $61.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to $4.8 million in lower depreciation due to 2022 accelerated depreciation of Beam network assets associated with the Company’s decision to permanently cease Beam operations, for which no equivalent accelerated depreciation was present in 2023.

Broadband operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million, an increase of 200% compared with $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $26.8 million, an increase of 8.9% compared with $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tower

Tower revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was consistent with revenue for fourth quarter of 2022.

Tower operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million, an increase of 32.2% compared with $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower depreciation and rent expense.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million, an increase of 9.3% compared with $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other Information

As previously announced, on October 24, 2023, Shentel entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC for $385 million. Consideration will consist of $305 million in cash and $80 million of Shentel common stock. Closing is expected to occur in the first half of 2024 after regulatory approvals are received.

The Company plans to raise additional growth capital for the FTTH network expansion, government grant projects and general corporate purposes, which may include the sale of some or all of its tower portfolio as well as exploring other strategic alternatives.

Capital expenditures were $256.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $189.6 million in 2022. The $66.9 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber Markets.

As of December 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $139.3 million and the availability under our revolving line of credit was $100.0 million, for total available liquidity of $239.3 million. During 2023, we borrowed a total of $225.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $300 million as of December 31, 2023.

On July 6, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its 2.5 GHz spectrum for $17.3 million in cash and $3.8 million in assumed liabilities.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable and networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Figures for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service revenue and other $ 72,510 $ 70,012 $ 287,379 $ 267,371 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 25,707 26,974 106,101 107,546 Selling, general and administrative 26,929 23,240 103,631 92,392 Restructuring expense — 220 — 1,251 Impairment expense — 357 2,552 5,241 Depreciation and amortization 16,834 21,891 65,471 68,899 Total operating expenses 69,470 72,682 277,755 275,329 Operating income (loss) 3,040 (2,670 ) 9,624 (7,958 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (733 ) 619 1,387 (1,348 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,307 (2,051 ) 11,011 (9,306 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (282 ) (228 ) 2,973 (927 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,589 $ (1,823 ) $ 8,038 $ (8,379 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized (loss) income on interest rate hedge, net of tax (1,574 ) — 1,668 — Comprehensive (loss) income $ 1,015 $ (1,823 ) $ 9,706 $ (8,379 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.17 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,422 50,194 50,396 50,155 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,971 50,194 50,715 50,155





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,255 $ 44,061 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $886 and $776, respectively 19,782 20,615 Income taxes receivable 4,691 29,755 Prepaid expenses and other 11,782 11,509 Current assets held for sale 561 22,622 Total current assets 176,071 128,562 Investments 13,198 12,971 Property, plant and equipment, net 879,499 687,553 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,123 81,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,640 53,859 Deferred charges and other assets 13,698 13,259 Total assets $ 1,214,229 $ 977,719 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 7,095 $ 648 Accounts payable 53,546 49,173 Advanced billings and customer deposits 13,241 12,425 Accrued compensation 11,749 9,616 Current operating lease liabilities 3,081 2,829 Accrued liabilities and other 9,643 17,906 Current liabilities held for sale — 3,824 Total current liabilities 98,355 96,421 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 292,804 74,306 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 88,147 84,600 Asset retirement obligations 10,069 9,932 Benefit plan obligations 3,943 3,758 Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,358 50,477 Other liabilities 19,883 20,218 Total other long-term liabilities 170,400 168,985 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,272 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 66,933 57,453 Retained earnings 584,069 580,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,668 — Total shareholders’ equity 652,670 638,007 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,214,229 $ 977,719





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 8,038 $ (8,379 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,981 68,175 Amortization of intangible assets 490 724 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 621 531 Provision for credit losses 2,898 1,972 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 10,033 8,528 Deferred income taxes 2,973 (1,414 ) Impairment expense 2,552 5,241 Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses (1,328 ) — Other, net (504 ) 427 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (189 ) (583 ) Current income taxes 25,064 434 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,614 6,322 Other assets 5,043 (451 ) Accounts payable (2,869 ) 19 Lease liabilities (3,098 ) (5,471 ) Other deferrals and accruals (4,545 ) (1,180 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 113,774 74,895 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (256,550 ) (189,609 ) Government grants received 1,904 — Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses 17,300 — Refund received for deposit on FCC spectrum leases — 3,996 Proceeds from sale of assets and other 655 1,434 Net cash used in investing activities (236,691 ) (184,179 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 225,000 75,000 Payments for debt issuance costs (300 ) — Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (4,523 ) (3,991 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,387 ) (1,076 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (679 ) (932 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 218,111 69,001 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,194 (40,283 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,061 84,344 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 139,255 $ 44,061





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 42,308 $ 9,495 $ (43,765 ) $ 8,038 Depreciation and amortization 61,897 2,103 1,471 65,471 Impairment expense 2,552 — — 2,552 Other income, net (1,179 ) — (208 ) (1,387 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 2,973 2,973 Stock-based compensation — — 10,033 10,033 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 221 — 2,694 2,915 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,799 $ 11,598 $ (26,802 ) $ 90,595 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 62 % N/A 32 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 20,467 $ 9,512 $ (38,358 ) $ (8,379 ) Depreciation and amortization 63,175 2,416 3,308 68,899 Impairment expense 5,241 — — 5,241 Other expense, net 240 — 1,108 1,348 Income tax expense (benefit) — — (927 ) (927 ) Stock-based compensation — — 8,528 8,528 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 849 — 402 1,251 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,972 $ 11,928 $ (25,939 ) $ 75,961 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 63 % N/A 28 %





Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 10,791 $ 2,490 $ (10,692 ) $ 2,589 Depreciation and amortization 15,995 503 336 16,834 Impairment expense — — — — Other expense, net 20 — 713 733 Income tax benefit — — (282 ) (282 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,669 1,669 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 16 — 1,321 1,337 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,822 $ 2,993 $ (6,935 ) $ 22,880 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 64 % N/A 32 %





Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 3,546 $ 1,884 $ (7,253 ) $ (1,823 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,451 854 586 21,891 Impairment expense 357 — — 357 Other expense (income), net 63 — (682 ) (619 ) Income tax benefit — — (228 ) (228 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,229 1,229 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 220 — — 220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,637 $ 2,738 $ (6,348 ) $ 21,027 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 58 % N/A 30 %





Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2023





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 176,879 $ — $ — $ 176,879 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 35,103 — — 35,103 Commercial Fiber 42,132 — — 42,132 RLEC & Other 14,791 — — 14,791 Tower lease — 18,474 — 18,474 Service revenue and other 268,905 18,474 — 287,379 Intercompany revenue and other 348 161 (509 ) — Total revenue 269,253 18,635 (509 ) 287,379 Operating expenses Cost of services 100,841 5,625 (365 ) 106,101 Selling, general and administrative 62,834 1,412 39,385 103,631 Impairment expense 2,552 — — 2,552 Depreciation and amortization 61,897 2,103 1,471 65,471 Total operating expenses 228,124 9,140 40,491 277,755 Operating income (loss) $ 41,129 $ 9,495 $ (41,000 ) $ 9,624

Year ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 175,681 $ — $ — $ 175,681 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 18,293 — — 18,293 Commercial Fiber 38,821 — — 38,821 RLEC & Other 16,035 — — 16,035 Tower lease — 18,541 — 18,541 Service revenue and other 248,830 18,541 — 267,371 Intercompany revenue and other 185 378 (563 ) — Total revenue 249,015 18,919 (563 ) 267,371 Operating expenses Cost of services 102,267 5,712 (433 ) 107,546 Selling, general and administrative 56,776 1,279 34,337 92,392 Restructuring expense 849 — 402 1,251 Impairment expense 5,241 — — 5,241 Depreciation and amortization 63,175 2,416 3,308 68,899 Total operating expenses 228,308 9,407 37,614 275,329 Operating income (loss) $ 20,707 $ 9,512 $ (38,177 ) $ (7,958 )

Quarter ended December 31, 2023





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,041 $ — $ — $ 44,041 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 $ 10,611 $ — $ — $ 10,611 Commercial Fiber 9,766 — — 9,766 RLEC & Other 3,479 — — 3,479 Tower lease — 4,613 — 4,613 Service revenue and other 67,897 4,613 — 72,510 Intercompany revenue and other 27 49 (76 ) — Total revenue 67,924 4,662 (76 ) 72,510 Operating expenses Cost of services 24,394 1,360 (47 ) 25,707 Selling, general and administrative 16,724 309 9,896 26,929 Depreciation and amortization 15,995 503 336 16,834 Total operating expenses 57,113 2,172 10,185 69,470 Operating income (loss) $ 10,811 $ 2,490 $ (10,261 ) $ 3,040

Quarter ended December 31, 2022





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,540 $ — $ — $ 44,540 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 5,922 — — 5,922 Commercial Fiber 10,897 — — 10,897 RLEC & Other 4,083 — — 4,083 Tower lease — 4,570 — 4,570 Service revenue and other 65,442 4,570 — 70,012 Intercompany revenue and other 61 123 (184 ) — Total revenue 65,503 4,693 (184 ) 70,012 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,466 1,658 (150 ) 26,974 Selling, general and administrative 15,400 297 7,543 23,240 Restructuring expense 220 — — 220 Impairment expense 357 — — 357 Depreciation and amortization 20,451 854 586 21,891 Total operating expenses 61,894 2,809 7,979 72,682 Operating income (loss) $ 3,609 $ 1,884 $ (8,163 ) $ (2,670 )

_________________________________________

(1) Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for 2022 for comparability.





Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 449,635 359,529 Cable Markets 215,763 212,050 Glo Fiber Markets 233,872 147,479 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"): Broadband Data 151,389 133,930 Cable Markets 109,679 109,644 Glo Fiber Markets 41,710 24,286 Video 43,152 46,975 Voice 40,757 39,951 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 235,298 220,856 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 33.7 % 37.3 % Cable Markets 50.8 % 51.7 % Glo Fiber Markets 17.8 % 16.5 % Video 9.6 % 13.1 % Voice 9.5 % 11.7 % Fiber route miles 9,875 8,346 Total fiber miles (3) 861,980 656,033

_________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of RGUs by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.





Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband Data $ 36,679 $ 31,916 $ 139,102 $ 120,803 Cable Markets 27,400 26,945 108,822 105,433 Glo Fiber Markets 9,279 4,971 30,280 15,370 Video 13,791 14,558 56,924 60,023 Voice 3,057 3,079 12,203 12,030 Discounts and adjustments 1,125 909 3,753 1,118 Total Revenue $ 54,652 $ 50,462 $ 211,982 $ 193,974 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 149,134 132,123 142,598 125,484 Cable Markets 109,528 109,403 109,591 108,053 Glo Fiber Markets 39,606 22,720 33,007 17,431 Video 43,621 47,571 44,876 48,654 Voice 40,726 39,910 40,372 38,217 ARPU: Broadband Data $ 81.98 $ 80.46 $ 81.27 $ 80.14 Cable Markets $ 83.39 $ 82.10 $ 82.75 $ 81.31 Glo Fiber Markets $ 78.10 $ 72.93 $ 76.45 $ 73.48 Video $ 105.38 $ 102.01 $ 105.71 $ 102.80 Voice $ 25.02 $ 25.72 $ 25.19 $ 26.23

_________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months





Tower Operating Statistics