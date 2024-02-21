Editas Medicine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and to provide a corporate update.



To access the conference call:

U.S. callers should dial +1-877-407-0989 and international callers should dial +1-201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.

Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com. A replay will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

In addition to the conference call, management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 4

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, March 13

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: Miami Beach, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine

As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media and Investor Contact: Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com