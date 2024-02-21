Immunocore to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and host call on February 28, 2024

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 21 February 2024) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report full year 2023 results, before the US markets open on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss their financial results and provide a business and portfolio update.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under ‘News & Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay will also be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Immunocore

