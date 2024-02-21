Home Automation and Controls Market Size is Expected to Reach $156,586.5 million by 2031

Global Home Automation and Controls

The home automation and controls market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in deployment of home automation devices across lighting HVAC, entertainment, safety & security” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled “Home Automation and Control Market By Type (Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System, Home Automation and Control Market), By Technology (Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Power-line Home Automation Systems, Computing Network Home Automation Systems) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”

The global home automation and controls market was valued at $52,982.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,586.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities help to comprehend the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the challenges and restraints analyzed in the report help recognize profitable market investments. The global home automation and controls report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030.

The qualitative study focuses on the value chain analysis, key regulations, and pain point analysis. The global home automation and controls market report includes an overview of the market and highlights market definition and scope along with major factors that shape the home automation and controls market. The study outlines the major market trends and driving factors that boost the growth of the market. The report includes an in-depth study of sales, market size, sales analysis, and prime drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The market for would be driven by investing in new technology aimed at increasing system life. Another key factor driving the growth of the home automation and controls market is the increased focus on infrastructure throughout the world.

Key Segmentation

The global home automation and controls industry is segmented into type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the managed home automation system segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global home automation and controls market, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. At the same time, the mainstream home automation system segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on technology, the computing network home automation system segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, with nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. On the other hand, the powerline home automation systems segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

The analysis highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and achieving a sustainable growth. The home automation and controls market is studied on the basis of different segments including type, applications, and region. This makes the study well organized and resourceful along with promoting easy understanding. The report a comprehensive data based on each segment of the home automation and controls market.

Key Players Mentioned in the home automation and controls Market Research Report:

• Schneider Electric SA

• Vantage Controls

• Crestron Electronics, Inc

• iControl Networks Inc.

• Control4 Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• AMX LLC

• Johnson Controls

• ADT Corporation

• Siemens AG

• 2GIG Technologies

The global home automation and controls market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key home automation and controls industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The home automation and controls market report also showcases the factual data throughout the forecast period and brings about an estimate till 2031.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the industry?

(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the marketplace?

(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the industry?

(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global home automation and controls market?

(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global home automation and controls market growth?

(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global home automation and controls industry?

(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

