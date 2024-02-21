Submit Release
Immuron Presentation Australian Biologics Festival 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Research & Development Manager, Joanne Casey, PhD will be presenting at the Australian Biologics Festival 2024 on Wednesday, 21st February in Melbourne, Australia.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

COMPANY CONTACT:
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com        		    


About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


