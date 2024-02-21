Gentherm Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Achieves Record Annual Revenue of $1.5 Billion

Secures Unprecedented Annual Automotive Business Awards of $2.6 Billion

Establishes 2024 Guidance and Updates 2026 Outlook

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Product revenues of $366.9 million increased 6.9% from $343.3 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.2% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 6.6% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, increased 4.9% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56 as compared with loss per share of $(0.13) for the prior year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.90. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year period was $0.47

Secured new automotive business awards totaling approximately $900 million

Repurchased $61.4 million of the Company’s common stock

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Product revenues of $1,469.1 million increased 21.9% from $1,204.7 million in 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions, product revenues increased 10.0% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 22.5% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from the Alfmeier acquisition, automotive revenues increased 10.4% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.22 as compared with $0.73 for the prior year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $2.59. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year was $1.82

Secured new automotive business awards totaling $2.6 billion

Repurchased $92.5 million of the Company’s common stock

“Our financial results for 2023 reflect the continued strong execution by the global Gentherm team, enabling us to deliver record annual revenue in both Automotive and Medical as well as record adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we secured an unprecedented $2.6 billion dollars in new automotive awards. Of note, we won a breakthrough scalable ClimateSense® software award for nearly all future architecture General Motors ICE and electric vehicles. Our climate and comfort wins across the globe demonstrate our clear industry leading position. In addition, we have effectively leveraged the Alfmeier acquisition and won conquest pneumatic lumbar and massage awards with a growing number of OEMs, securing our position as the global leader,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Eyler continued, “We continue to lead the industry with differentiated, proprietary technologies such as ClimateSense® and WellSense™. We were excited to unveil WellSense™ at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. This software defined consumer experience delivers customized in-cabin wellness, alertness and well-being sensations. These proprietary innovations are expected to significantly increase Gentherm’s content per vehicle and position us to be a strong contributor to software defined vehicles of the future.”

He concluded: “We remained disciplined in managing operating expenses and are making good progress on our Fit-for-Growth 2.0 initiatives as well as our footprint expansion in Tangier, Morocco and Monterrey, Mexico. With these actions, we continue to build momentum on our margin expansion.”

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues of $366.9 million increased $23.6 million, or 6.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.2% year over year.

Automotive revenue increased 6.6% year over year with revenue increases in all product categories except Electronics and Other Automotive. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, Automotive revenue increased 4.9% year over year. Excluding the impact from the UAW strike, phasing out the non-automotive electronics business as well as one-time benefits from recoveries in both periods, Automotive revenue increased 10.1% year over year. According to S&P Global’s mid-February 2024 report, actual light vehicle production in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 12.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Company’s key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Gentherm Medical revenue increased 15.2% year over year, or 13.1% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, primarily as a result of higher Blanketrol® sales.

See the “Revenues by Product Category” table included below for additional detail.

Gross margin rate was 26.2% in the current year period versus 20.3% in the prior year period, primarily as a result of lower freight costs, fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, increased productivity at the manufacturing facilities and supplier cost reductions, as well as the impairment charge related to the exit of the non-automotive electronics business in the prior year period. These were partially offset by wage inflation and lower price recoveries.

Net research and development expenses of $21.4 million in the 2023 fourth quarter decreased $1.9 million, or 8.3% over the prior year period, primarily as a result of higher reimbursement for design and development costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $41.9 million in the 2023 fourth quarter increased $5.3 million, or 14.5%, versus the prior year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation.

Acquisition and integration expenses of $0.6 million in the current year period were $3.7 million lower than the prior year period as a result of fewer expenses associated with the Alfmeier and Dacheng acquisitions. Restructuring expenses were $1.3 million in the current year period.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $49.0 million in the 2023 fourth quarter compared with $40.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.1 million or 19.7%.

Income tax benefit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $0.9 million, as compared with $0.06 million in the prior year period.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.56 compared with a loss of $(0.13) for the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding unrealized currency loss, non-cash purchasing accounting impact, restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, and other impacts (see table herein), was $0.90. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year period was $0.47.

2023 Full Year Financial Review

For full year 2023, the Company reported product revenues of $1,469.1 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions, product revenues increased 10.0% year over year.

In the Automotive segment, 2023 full-year revenue was $1,423.0 million, a 22.5% increase compared to the prior year. Revenue increased in all product categories except Electronics and Other Automotive. Adjusting for foreign currency translation and the impact of the Alfmeier acquisition, organic Automotive revenue increased 10.4% year over year. Excluding the impact from the UAW strike, phasing out the non-automotive electronics business as well as one-time benefits from recoveries in both years, organic Automotive revenue increased 13.4% year over year. According to IHS Markit's mid-February 2024 report for full-year 2023, actual light vehicle production increased 11.4% compared to full year 2022 in the Company’s key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

The Medical segment revenue was $46.1 million for full year 2023, a 7.2% increase compared to the prior year. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, Medical revenues increased 6.9%, primarily as a result of increased revenues from its Dacheng air warming blankets.

Gross margin rate was 23.9% in 2023, a 120 basis point increase from 2022, primarily as a result of fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, lower freight costs, increased productivity at the manufacturing facilities, as well as the impairment charge related to the exit of the non-automotive electronics business in the prior year period. These were partially offset by wage inflation.

Net research and development expenses of $94.4 million in 2023 increased 10.1% primarily as a result of the additional expenses from the Alfmeier business as well as increased investments to support new automotive business awards.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $155.6 million in 2023 increased $22.9 million, or 17.2%, versus the prior year period. The year over year increase was primarily driven by additional expenses from acquired businesses and higher compensation expenses, partially offset by lower acquisition expenses.

Acquisition and integration expenses of $5.3 million in 2023 were $17.3 million lower than the prior year as a result of expenses associated with the Alfmeier and Dacheng acquisitions and realized foreign currency loss in the prior year. The Company incurred $4.7 million restructuring expenses in 2023, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded impairment of goodwill charges of $19.5 million for the year.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $180.6 million in 2023 compared with $137.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $43.4 million or 31.6%.

Income tax expense in 2023 was $14.6 million, as compared with $13.9 million in the prior year. The effective tax rate was 26.6% for 2023. This rate differed from the Federal statutory rate of 21%, primarily due to unfavorable geographic mix of earnings as well as the impact of the goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for full year 2023 was $1.22, as compared with $0.73 for the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding impairment of goodwill, unrealized currency loss, non-cash purchasing accounting impact, non-automotive electronics inventory charge and other impacts (see table herein), was $2.59. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year were $1.82.

Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for full year 2024:

Product revenues between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, based on the current forecast of customer orders, light vehicle production in the Company’s key markets declining at a low single digit rate, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.10/Euro

Adjusted EBITDA between 12.5% and 13.5% of product revenues

Full year effective tax rate between 26% and 29%

Capital expenditures between $65 million and $75 million

As a result of the Company’s decision to pause the pursuit of certain Battery Performance Solutions products, Gentherm is updating its 2026 outlook:

Product Revenues between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate of approximately 16%

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product revenues $ 366,933 $ 343,322 $ 1,469,076 $ 1,204,656 Cost of sales 270,637 273,514 1,117,452 931,006 Gross margin 96,296 69,808 351,624 273,650 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 21,367 23,297 94,358 85,722 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,899 36,584 155,579 132,693 Impairment of goodwill — — 19,509 — Restructuring expenses 1,327 76 4,739 637 Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 6,291 — 6,291 Total operating expenses 64,593 66,248 274,185 225,343 Operating income 31,703 3,560 77,439 48,307 Interest expense, net (5,197 ) (3,009 ) (14,641 ) (4,294 ) Foreign currency loss (6,302 ) (5,262 ) (5,918 ) (6,778 ) Other (loss) income (2,984 ) 449 (1,926 ) 1,147 Earnings (loss) before income tax 17,220 (4,262 ) 54,954 38,382 Income tax (gain) expense (867 ) (57 ) 14,611 13,941 Net income (loss) $ 18,087 $ (4,205 ) $ 40,343 $ 24,441 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.57 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.23 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.56 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.22 $ 0.73 Weighted average number of shares – basic 31,974 33,186 32,778 33,126 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 32,200 33,186 33,067 33,503





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Climate Control Seat $ 121,797 $ 114,765 6.1 % $ 482,665 $ 426,046 13.3 % Seat Heaters 77,456 73,603 5.2 % 308,588 283,970 8.7 % Steering Wheel Heaters 38,777 31,780 22.0 % 153,943 120,949 27.3 % Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions (a) 35,321 34,240 3.2 % 144,923 56,980 154.3 % Valve Systems (a) 23,746 23,438 1.3 % 106,262 41,980 153.1 % Automotive Cables 19,862 17,300 14.8 % 79,993 76,962 3.9 % Battery Performance Solutions 18,346 16,512 11.1 % 75,484 71,907 5.0 % Electronics 9,931 10,916 (9.0 )% 40,387 44,106 (8.4 )% Other Automotive 8,709 9,492 (8.2 )% 30,707 38,716 (20.7 )% Subtotal Automotive segment 353,945 332,046 6.6 % 1,422,952 1,161,616 22.5 % Medical segment (b) 12,988 11,276 15.2 % 46,124 43,040 7.2 % Total Company $ 366,933 $ 343,322 6.9 % $ 1,469,076 $ 1,204,656 21.9 % Foreign currency translation impact (c) 5,841 — 879 — Total Company, excluding foreign

currency translation impact $ 361,092 $ 343,322 5.2 % $ 1,468,197 $ 1,204,656 21.9 % (a) Represents product revenues from Alfmeier since the acquisition date of August 1, 2022. (b) Includes product revenues of $2,224 and $7,163 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $2,128 and $3,362 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, from Dacheng since the acquisition date of July 13, 2022. (c) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $5,603 and $238, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $760 and $119, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Foreign currency translation impacts for Alfmeier and Dacheng were $2,445 and $(106), respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Automotive revenues $ 353,945 $ 332,046 UAW strike impact (9,319 ) — Non-automotive electronics revenues 2,742 3,102 One-time customer recoveries 3,732 10,003 Adjusted Automotive revenues 356,790 318,941 Foreign currency translation impact 5,619 — Adjusted Automotive revenues, excluding foreign currency translation impact $ 351,171 $ 318,941 Year over Year % change 10.1 % Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Automotive revenues $ 1,422,952 $ 1,161,616 Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 144,923 56,980 Valve Systems 106,262 41,980 Organic Automotive revenues 1,171,767 1,062,656 UAW strike impact (9,001 ) — Non-automotive electronics revenues 13,091 15,758 One-time customer recoveries 5,332 20,501 Adjusted organic Automotive revenues 1,162,345 1,026,397 Foreign currency translation impact (1,369 ) — Adjusted organic Automotive revenues, excluding foreign currency translation impact $ 1,163,714 $ 1,026,397 Year over Year % change 13.4 %





GENTHERM INCORPORATED



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 18,087 $ (4,205 ) $ 40,343 $ 24,441 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 12,062 13,779 50,416 44,038 Income tax (benefit) expense (a) (867 ) (57 ) 14,611 13,941 Interest expense, net (b) 5,197 3,009 14,641 4,294 Adjustments: Non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 3,164 2,771 11,756 7,393 Restructuring expense 1,327 76 4,739 637 Unrealized currency loss 4,898 5,678 9,125 4,646 Acquisition and integration expenses 578 4,261 5,308 22,618 Impairment of goodwill — — 19,509 — Non-automotive electronics inventory charge 575 — 6,064 — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 15,669 — 15,669 Other (d) 4,001 (32 ) 4,072 (515 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,022 $ 40,949 $ 180,584 $ 137,162 Product revenues $ 366,933 $ 343,322 $ 1,469,076 $ 1,204,656 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 11.4 % (a) Includes $2,423 of deferred income tax benefit associated with the goodwill impairment of the Medical Reporting Unit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (b) Includes $1,444 and $710 of interest expense for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, related to mark-to-market adjustment of our floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100,000. (c) Includes operating expenses of $3,164 and $2,763 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Includes operating expenses of $11,382 and $6,904 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes $2,900 of non-cash impairment charges related to our Carrar Ltd. Investment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 18,087 $ (4,205 ) $ 40,343 $ 24,441 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 1,604 3,369 7,397 9,795 Restructuring expenses 1,327 76 4,739 637 Unrealized currency loss 4,898 5,678 9,125 4,646 Acquisition and integration expenses 578 4,261 5,308 22,618 Impairment of goodwill — — 19,509 — Non-automotive electronics inventory charge 575 — 6,064 — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 15,669 — 15,669 Other (a) 4,001 (32 ) 4,072 (515 ) Tax effect of above (2,179 ) (9,185 ) (10,814 ) (16,205 ) Adjusted net income $ 28,891 $ 15,631 $ 85,743 $ 61,086 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 31,974 33,186 32,778 33,126 Diluted 32,200 33,186 33,067 33,503 Earnings (loss) per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.57 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.23 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.56 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.22 $ 0.73 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.47 $ 2.62 $ 1.84 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.47 $ 2.59 $ 1.82 (a) Includes $2,900 of non-cash impairment charges related to our Carrar Ltd. Investment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,673 $ 153,891 Accounts receivable, net 253,579 247,131 Inventory, net 205,892 218,248 Other current assets 78,420 64,597 Total current assets 687,564 683,867 Property and equipment, net 245,234 244,480 Goodwill 104,073 119,774 Other intangible assets, net 66,482 73,933 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,358 29,945 Deferred income tax assets 81,930 69,840 Other non-current assets 21,730 17,461 Total assets $ 1,234,371 $ 1,239,300 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 215,827 $ 182,225 Current lease liabilities 7,700 7,143 Current maturities of long-term debt 621 2,443 Other current liabilities 100,805 93,814 Total current liabilities 324,953 285,625 Long-term debt, less current maturities 222,217 232,653 Non-current lease liabilities 16,175 20,538 Pension benefit obligation 3,209 3,638 Other non-current liabilities 23,095 24,573 Total liabilities $ 589,649 $ 567,027 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 31,542,001 and 33,202,082 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 50,503 122,658 Paid-in capital — 5,447 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,160 ) (46,489 ) Accumulated earnings 624,379 590,657 Total shareholders’ equity 644,722 672,273 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,234,371 $ 1,239,300



