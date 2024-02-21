Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,565 in the last 365 days.

Turnstone Biologics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Global Health Care Conference
     
Type:       Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Speaker:   Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Date:   Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Presentation Time:   2:10pm ET / 11:10am PT
Location:   Boston, MA
     
Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024
     
Type:
Date:
Location:
   One-on-one investor meetings
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Miami, FL

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Events page of Turnstone’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.turnstonebio.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited period.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with members of Turnstone’s senior management team during the conferences may contact their respective representatives at TD Cowen and Leerink Partners for further information.

About Turnstone
Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy. Turnstone’s novel TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TIL, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TIL that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Ahmed Aneizi
Investor Relations
Turnstone Biologics
(347) 897-5988
ahmed.aneizi@turnstonebio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Turnstone Biologics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more