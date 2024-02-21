Submit Release
Amwell to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Boston, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, announced that company executives will participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5 in Boston. 

Ido Schoenberg, M.D., Amwell chairman and co-CEO, and Robert Shepardson, Amwell CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET, along with one-on-one meetings throughout the day.  

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investors.amwell.com

About Amwell   
Amwell is a leading hybrid care, delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/

Media:
press@amwell.com

Investors: Sue Dooley
415.602.9167
Sue.Dooley@amwell.com

