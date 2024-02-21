Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zinforo, ceftaroline fosamil, Date of authorisation: 22/08/2012, Revision: 27, Status: Authorised

Studies in adults

Zinforo was as effective as other antibiotics in curing skin and soft tissue infections and pneumonia in adults.

In a study of patients with complicated skin and soft tissue infection, 87% of the patients receiving Zinforo were cured (304 out of 351), compared with 86% of the patients receiving the combination of vancomycin and aztreonam (297 out of 347). In a second study, 85% of patients receiving Zinforo were cured (291 out of 342) compared with 86% of the patients receiving the combination of vancomycin and aztreonam (289 out of 338).

For community-acquired pneumonia, one study showed that 84% of the patients receiving Zinforo were cured (244 out of 291), compared with 78% of the patients receiving ceftriaxone (233 out of 300). In another study, 81% of patients receiving Zinforo were cured (235 out of 289) compared with 76% of the patients receiving ceftriaxone (206 out of 273).

Studies in children

In a children’s study of complicated skin and soft tissue infection, 94% of the children receiving Zinforo were cured (101 out of 107), compared with 87% of those receiving vancomycin or cefazolin, with or without aztreonam (45 out of 52).

Among children with community-acquired pneumonia that required hospital stay, 88% of those on Zinforo were cured (94 out of 107), compared with 89% of those receiving ceftriaxone.

Among those with complicated community-acquired pneumonia, 90% of the patients treated with Zinforo were cured, compared with 100% of those receiving ceftriaxone plus vancomycin.