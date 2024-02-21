Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vizimpro, dacomitinib, Date of authorisation: 02/04/2019, Revision: 3, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Vizimpro (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) are diarrhoea, rash, stomatitis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth), nail disorder, dry skin, loss of appetite, conjuntivitis (redness and discomfort in the eye), weight and hair loss, itching, elevated levels of transaminases (a sign of liver problems) and nausea (feeling sick). The most frequent serious side effects are diarrhoea, interstitial lung disease (disorders causing scarring in the lungs), rash and loss of appetite.

