Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Opdualag, relatlimab / nivolumab, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Opdualag (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are tiredness, pain in muscles and bones, rash, joint pain, diarrhoea, itching, headache, nausea, cough reduced appetite, hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), abdominal pain, vitiligo (white patches on the skin), fever, constipation, urinary tract infection (infection of the parts of the body that collect and pass out urine), dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), and vomiting.

The most common serious side effects are adrenal insufficiency (where the adrenal glands on top of the kidneys do not make enough of certain hormones), anaemia (low levels of red blood cells), back pain, colitis (inflammation in the large bowel), diarrhoea, myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), pneumonia (infection of the lungs) and urinary tract infection.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.