Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,566 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Opdualag, relatlimab / nivolumab, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Opdualag (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are tiredness, pain in muscles and bones, rash, joint pain, diarrhoea, itching, headache, nausea, cough reduced appetite, hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), abdominal pain, vitiligo (white patches on the skin), fever, constipation, urinary tract infection (infection of the parts of the body that collect and pass out urine), dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), and vomiting.

The most common serious side effects are adrenal insufficiency (where the adrenal glands on top of the kidneys do not make enough of certain hormones), anaemia (low levels of red blood cells), back pain, colitis (inflammation in the large bowel), diarrhoea, myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), pneumonia (infection of the lungs) and urinary tract infection.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Opdualag, relatlimab / nivolumab, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more