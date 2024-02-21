Hiland Dairy Unveils Thrilling New Ice Cream Flavor Inspired by Silver Dollar City’s New Roller Coaster Fire in The Hole
Hiland Dairy's new ice cream, Fire in The Hole, was inspired by the adrenaline-pumping excitement around Silver Dollar City's new indoor roller coaster opening this spring.
Fire in The Hole ice cream is a delectable creation that pays homage to the rich history of the Ozarks. This thrilling new treat features creamy marshmallow-flavored ice cream, luxurious chocolate ribbons, and crunchy graham cracker pieces reminiscent of a classic s’more. Inspired by the legendary night when Baldknobbers lit up the mining town of Marmaros, Fire in The Hole ice cream captures the essence of that historical event. Just as the roller coaster puts riders in the shoes of the heroic townsfolk battling the blaze, this indulgent ice cream takes taste buds on a journey through time. It blends nostalgia with irresistible flavors, celebrating the spirit of the Ozarks.
"We are thrilled to partner with Silver Dollar City to bring the magic of the Fire in The Hole roller coaster to our customers through our Fire in The Hole ice cream. Everyone loves the classic taste of s'mores, and this ice cream captures that flavor perfectly,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager of Hiland Dairy.
The partnership between Hiland Dairy and Silver Dollar City has created three memorable ice cream flavors. It is a testament to their commitment to delighting customers with unique and memorable experiences.
Hiland’s Fire in The Hole ice cream is set to debut at retailers in April, with exclusive tastings at the theme park’s Hannah’s Ice Cream Shop on opening day, March 9.
Opening in the spring of 2024, the custom-designed Fire in The Hole makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. The coaster will be located at Silver Dollar City’s Fire District and will be the anchor attraction.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR CITY
Opened more than six decades ago and internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation, and operations, Silver Dollar City is an 1880s theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Founded atop a massive National Landmark and Missouri’s deepest cave, and underneath a lush tree canopy, Silver Dollar City offers 40 unique rides & attractions, including record-breaking roller coasters; a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong; and nine world-class festivals & events featuring a variety of entertainment and live concerts. Known for lovingly handcrafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Silver Dollar City features home-style foods emphasizing specialty items, festival specials, tasting passports, and its famous cinnamon bread and bakery goods. The City opens mid-March for spring break and operates through December 30. For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com