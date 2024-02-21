Submit Release
Harry Polaris to Launch New Single "Love My Flow" on March 1st

NICE, FRANCE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging artist Harry Polaris is set to unveil his latest single, "Love My Flow," on March 1st, 2024. With a fusion of Afrobeat and Amapiano genres, the track is poised to offer a fresh and captivating musical experience to listeners worldwide.

"Love My Flow" seamlessly blends elements of Afrobeat and Amapiano, crafting a distinct and memorable sound. With a tempo of 119 BPM, the song maintains an energetic pace throughout, promising an engaging journey for audiences.

Polaris's lyrics convey the joy of finding connection with someone who appreciates individuality, adding a romantic touch that resonates deeply. His vocal style, influenced by Afrobeat with his own personal twist, sets him apart as a unique presence in the music scene.

The track features infectious Amapiano choruses and unexpected bridges, adding dynamic layers to the composition. Polaris, originally from Nigeria and now based in Nice, France, brings a rich cultural background to his music, contributing to its unique appeal.

"Love My Flow" showcases Polaris's commitment to innovation within Afrobeat and Amapiano genres, offering listeners a glimpse into the future of music. Save the date for March 1st and prepare to be enchanted by "Love My Flow."

For more information about Harry Polaris and his music, please visit www.harrypolaris.com.

About Harry Polaris:
Harry Polaris is an emerging artist known for his captivating blend of Afrobeat and "Hidden Passion" genres. Originally from Nigeria, Polaris is now based in Nice, France, where he continues to explore new frontiers in music. With "Love My Flow," he invites audiences on an unforgettable musical journey.

Media Contact:
Harry Polaris
Love My Flow
HPolaris Entertainment
Email: email@harrypolaris.com
Phone: +33605655743

Harry Polaris
HPolaris Entertainment
+33 605655743
email@harrypolaris.com

