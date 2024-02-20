2nd Annual ‘Fiesta Folklórica’ at Gist Hall Theatre March 1-3

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents the 2nd annual “Fiesta Folklórica,” a celebration of the diverse cultures, music, and dances of Mexico. The performances are March 1, 2 and 3 in Gist Hall Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt. Featuring 35 student dancers and Mariachi musicians, “Fiesta Folklórica” weaves together the sights and sounds of Mexico’s diverse cultural dances, ancient traditions, and Mariachis.

Directed by Linda Maxwell and Jacqueline Silva, students will perform Azteca and Mexican folklorico dances, along with Mariachi music. The “Fiesta Folklórica” Concert is funded in part by a grant from the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Cal Poly Humboldt. The grant funded the visit of master artists giving master classes: Horacio Heredia teaching Folklorico dance (Sinaloa), Ramon Ramirez, Bertha Winddancer, and Milagros Alston instructing Danza Azteca workshop and Dr. Jessie Vallejo presenting a Mariachi workshop.

Tickets are $10 General, $5 Children & Seniors, and $FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu. From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The concert opens with a sampling of the elements of a Danza Azteca Ceremony, invoking sights and sounds of ancient Tenochtitlan with colorful regalia and stirring music.

Interludes of Mariachi music between the dancing will include smooth trumpet and violin melodies, infectious guitarrón, vihuela and guitar rhythms, and heart-filled vocal melodies will be shared by members of Mariachi de Humboldt, as they present well-loved rancheras, son huastecas, cumbias, and traditional mariachi marches.

Dances from Nayarit feature the everyday themes of working, courting and drinking, reflected in the lively movement of the brightly colored, swirling skirts and the clashing of the machetes. The dancers are inspired to shout symbolic “gritos”, or cries of joy, which blend with the spirited music of the mariachi characteristic of central Mexico. Students will perform the dances San Pedreño (San Pedro), El Buey (The Ox), El Son Del Coamecate, and Los Bules (The Bull). Choreography is by Emeritus Jeff O’Connor inspired by the original Choreography by Ramón Morones.

The word “Sinaloa” is from the indigenous peoples of the region, and means pitaya, a common local fruit, traditionally grown in this state. The traditional vestario features off-the-shoulder necklines made of flower-patterned cotton with lace, ruffles and ribbons. Historically, the flower-patterned sections featured popular products from Sinaloa. The footwork is strong, to work with the traditional Sinaloa music which includes brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments. This region is choreographed by Linda Maxwell, with one dance by guest artist Horacio Heredia.

The Yucatán peninsula juts off the southern part of Mexico into the Gulf of Mexico. Its geographical location made it one of the ports of entry for Spanish ships and thus the dances acculturated some of the Spanish movement Some characteristics of the dancing are the raised arms with fingers snapping to simulate castanets, the lifted body carriage and the great use of the “zapateado”. Dances from Yucatán include Mi Yucateca, Las Canastas de Halachó, Las Cintas, Las Mujeres Que Se Pintan, and El Chinito Koy Koy. Choreography is by Emeritus Faculty Jeff O’Connor and Jacqueline Silva

The state of Jalisco is the home of the songs and dances of Guadalajara, a city well known for its beautiful people, Mariachis, and elaborate fiestas. The lyrics and the movements of the songs and dances depict country life in general, and often use imagery of the courtships of the animals as a metaphor for the relationships of the people. The themes are of love, humor, and tragedy, and thus tell the story of a colonized people who nevertheless thrive and contribute immeasurably to life as we know it in the Americas. This group of dances are among the most popular of the repertoire of Jalisco. The climax of these is Jarabe Tapatío, the Mexican National Dance. Other dances include Charreada and El Cihualteco, all choreographed by Jacqueline Silva.

Date: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, March 1–3, 2023

Time: 7pm (Friday & Saturday) 2:00pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Location: Gist Hall Theatre, Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata CA 95521

Price: $10 General, $5 Child, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact For tickets: 707-826-3928

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566