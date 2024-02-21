Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in January 2024
MACAU, February 21 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in January 2024, the figures are set out below:
Locations inspected
401
Suspected illegal workers detected
126
The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.