Poultry Vitamin Market Size Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2032

Poultry Vitamin Market

Poultry Vitamin Market Size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst global challenges, our commitment to poultry health remains unwavering. Despite COVID-19 disruptions, we've navigated supply chain complexities to ensure a steady flow of essential vitamins for optimal poultry nutrition. Our resilience underscores a dedication to supporting farmers and sustaining the vitality of the poultry industry.

Poultry vitamins refer to essential organic compounds required by poultry species, such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, and others, for their proper growth, development, and overall health. These vitamins play crucial roles in various physiological processes, including metabolism, bone development, immune function, and reproduction. Common poultry vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and various B vitamins, each serving specific functions in maintaining the well-being of poultry.

Meat production and consumption has increased rapidly over the years due to increased disposable income of consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in the developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, and hence supplementing the overall growth of the poultry vitamin market.

Majority of contagious diseases that affect the population are animal-borne. In addition, animal husbandry multiplies the occurrence of such diseases due to the availability of high animal density, genetic proximity, and live transit of farm based animals, which enhance the dangers of disease transmission. Furthermore, some of the products used in poultry vitamin are high in cholesterol and saturated fat and, therefore, standardization is a necessity. The starch content, fat-free content, and other tests are undertaken by the International Organization of Standardization to prevent animals from any uncertain diseases. However, more than 70% of antibiotics are used in livestock, and these antibiotics are illegally added to animals’ diets for the purpose such as weight gain or treating illness. Such standardization in meat production is likely to propel the growth of the food vitamin market globally.

Raw materials in the poultry vitamin market include, cereal grains, fats & oils, added vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional sources. High nutrient value is present in all cereals and protein meals. However, monogastric animals cannot properly utilize them because the complexity of feedstuffs, a digestive system that is only partially effective mechanisms, and cost associated with raw material to prepare wide range of poultry vitamin. Moreover, poultry vitamin production is tasked with constantly producing high-quality vitamin, which tends to force the manufactures to opt for quality raw material that costs higher than other material available in the market. The volatile price of these raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the global poultry vitamin market. Moreover, increased prices of protein meals are also anticipated to restrain the market growth, as it allows producers to add low-cost ingredients in feed additives, which later harms the health of animals. This in turn hampers the growth of the market.

However, government intervention for usage of poultry vitamin in every country is expected to restrain the market growth. The vitamin types used in poultry feed are banned in some of the countries. As a result, the feed manufacturers carry out formula adjustments and make changes in feed processing, which is a time-consuming process. Thus, implementation of stringent regulations hampers market growth. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices are also expected to limit market growth.

Increased productivity and growth rates, the treatment of animals who are clinically ill, and prevention or reduction of infectious disease are all advantages of antibiotics in animal poultry vitamin. In addition, tetracycline and penicillin, for instance, significantly increase egg production, feed efficiency, hatchability in chicken feed, and impact on mortality. The use of antibiotics in animal poultry vitamin has witnessed a significant growth in recent decade is currently in the Poultry Vitamin Market Trends. Some of the countries outside Europe use antimicrobials to increase the Poultry Vitamin Market Growth rate of livestock, poultry, and other farmed animals.

In addition, China is one of the biggest producers and consumers of antibiotics. Thus, rise in utilization of antibiotics in livestock is expected to provide potential opportunities for the market growth and is likely to bring myraid Poultry Vitamin Market Opportunities.

The poultry vitamin market is segmented into vitamin type, poultry type, nature and region. Based on vitamin type, the market is segmented into retinol, calciferol, tocopherol, phylloquinone and others. Based on poultry type, the market is segmented into chicken, ducks, turkey, and others. Based on nature the market is segmented into organic and conventional. Region wise, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Players included in the Poultry Vitamin Market Analysis are Bluestar Adisseo Company, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Zinpro Corporation, SHV Holdings N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, QualiTech, LLC, Anpario plc, and Balchem Corporation.

Key Market Findings

Based on vitamin type, Retinol segment had the dominating Poultry Vitamin Market Share in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the Poultry Vitamin Market Forecast period.

Based on poultry type, the chicken segment dominated the global market in the year 2022, and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on nature, organic is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the global market in the year 2022, and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.