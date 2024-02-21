RSIPF officers benefit from Health Check program

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are benefiting from a new health check program being delivered by the RSIPF-Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

The RAPPP’s Health & Wellness Team, comprised of Hency Charles and Janet Gwai travelled out to Henderson Station for the first session of the program. About 30 officers, mainly from the Provincial Response Unit (PRU), participated.

Among other things, the RAPPP’s Health & Wellness Team assessed officers for high blood pressure, sugar levels, heart rate, weight, height and Body Mass Index.

Hency Charles, RAPPP’s fitness advisor, emphasised the importance of the health check program in understanding the health status of RSIPF officers saying any health issue identified with an officer, referral is arranged for appropriate care.

The health screenings not only help identify potential health issues but also enable the RAPPP’s Health & Wellness Team to develop personalised diet plans and training programs tailored to the specific health and fitness needs of individual officers.

In addition to health checks, the Health & Wellness Team provided officers with valuable health advice and tips.

Sergeant Olga Junior Toata, Officer-In-Charge of Henderson Police Station, highlighted the challenging work environment of RSIPF officers and the potential negative effects on their health and well-being.

Major concerns include obesity, heart disease and shortened life expectancies among police officers.

Sergeant Toata said these health issues must be addressed proactively which is why it’s important that thorough health tests are conducted on officers to preserve their longevity and general health.

He said medical examinations not only ensure officers are physically and mentally fit for their duties but also help prevent issues related to illnesses, disabilities or other health concerns that could impact their productivity.

Sergeant Toata said the demanding nature of police work, including intense situations and high-speed pursuits, can have lasting cardiovascular effects due to heightened stress levels.

He said recognizing and managing stress is essential for improving the overall health and well-being of RSIPF officers.

He conveyed their gratitude to RAPPP for the valuable initiative provided to their officers.

RAPPP’s Health and Wellness advisor conduting health check on one of the officers at Henderson Police Station during the health check program.

Janet Gwai from the RAPPP’s Health and Wellness Team conducting check on RSIPF officers from the Henderson Police Station (2)